Murder Suspect Arrested After Rescued From Jumping Off Penang Bridge 

A man was believed to have attempted suicide by jumping off the Penang Bridge after he allegedly killed a woman in Jalan Raja Uda, Butterworth. The suspect, however, was saved by a group of fishermen and was arrested by the police.

According to Seberang Perai district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Asri Shafie, the 29-year-old suspect was believed to have struck the victim across her back with a parang, before jumping off the Penang Bridge.

Facebook

The authorities fortunately arrived at the scene upon receiving an alert from the public at 11.10am yesterday.

The victim was brought to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for treatment. She was, unfortunately, pronounced dead at 11:58am.

As for the suspect, he was admitted to a nearby hospital after jumping off the bridge for treatment.

Facebook

The murder incident was caught on camera as the authorities revealed that “the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage near the scene captured the gruesome act, providing crucial evidence for the case.”

Their remarks regarding the cause of her death were also confirmed by the victim’s post-mortem report.

“The victim’s body has been sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital forensic unit for a post-mortem examination, revealing stab wounds behind her neck and left shoulder,” said Mohd Asri.

The case has since been classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Hence, the authorities have urged members of the public to come forth if they have any information regarding the case.

“We urge those with information to contact the investigating officer Assistant Superintendent Nasrina Darus, at 04-576 2222 (ext: 2275) or any of the police stations to assist in the investigation,” added Mohd Asri.

