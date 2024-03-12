Disturbing Clips Emerge Allegedly Of Murdered Cameraman’s Final Moments

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Some disturbing video clips have emerged, allegedly of a man’s final moments.

It is unclear at this point if the clips are authentic.

The clips appear to have been shot inside an apartment or condominium unit where a woman was seen hunkering over a man who was all covered in blood and groaning.

There was also a clip of another man on the phone with a woman, asking her why she did what she did.

The person who uploaded the clips on his Instagram stories shared a funeral announcement stating the death of Gawsigan Vicneswaran on 11 March.

Our checks on social media found that Gawsigan was a film director and cinematographer.

He was credited as having directed a short film called “Suvargal”.

Maraz TV Digital shared on their Facebook page that Gawsigan as an “incredible talented cameraman and editor”.

They also shared the same funeral announcement in which Gawsigan’s remains were brought to the MBSA Hindu Cemetery for cremation at 3pm today.

Based on the announcement, Gawsigan was 26 years old.

Murder in Kota Kemuning

Meanwhile, major news portals today reported on a murder that took place in a condominium in Kota Kemuning, in Kuala Langat.

Police believe the motive was jealousy. The suspect, his girlfriend, has been arrested.

The suspect is said to be a part-time model who was formerly a student of medicine.

Sinar Harian reported that the suspect had taken her boyfriend to the Cyberjaya Hospital for treatment but the victim was unresponsive.

Doctors declared that the victim had died at 7.25am yesterday morning due to stab wounds on his left wrist and left leg, as confirmed by Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor@Saleh.

The suspect has been remanded for six days to assist in investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

