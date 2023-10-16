Malaysian Violinist Claims Removed From European Festival For Being Pro-Palestine

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Locally acclaimed violinist, Endang Hyder, recently claimed that a European company that invited her for a show at an upcoming music festival in Europe withdrew their invite after learning that she was pro-Palestine.

Previously in early October, Endang revealed on her Twitter account that she got the chance to perform her debut songs in a festival this December till January that will go across the Netherlands and have their final stop in Leuven.

She humbly asks for the public to hire her as a performer so she can save up and fund her international trip. She was also looking for any sponsorships on 6 October.

My songs dapat attention from festival across Europe & the invitation I’ve received are for end December & one in January 2024. All Endang need are sponsorship & funding for me to spread my music & karya. So i wish an attention & performances invitations would help me as well https://t.co/RwcnA32Zss — Endang Hyder (@EndangHyder) October 6, 2023

However, a week later (13 October), Endang announced that the company cancelled their invitation because of a pinned comment on one of her YouTube videos, which was dated two years ago. In the particular pinned comment, she said that she will always support the Palestinians.

I am with our Palestinian brothers & sisters. I realized almost 30% of my subscribers are from India. Your support towards the Zionists will hurt the Palestinians… Thus, what hurts them, will hurt me. All of my subscribers ought to know that my support will always be with the Palestinians. Thank you for your time. #savepalestine Endang Hyder in 2021

She then updated her followers today (16 October) that after a Zoom call with the event management and the said company, they officially decided to cancel her performance.

She stated that they won’t have her in the music festival due to her “safety to perform” as they know her YouTube channel and comments are publicly shared.

They mentioned that if she removed her pinned comment and was neutral, they could reinvite her to perform.

Besides cancelling her performance and withdrawing their sponsorship for her next music opportunity, they also ridiculed her effort in speaking up about such a big matter.

They also laughed at my effort, saying I am not yet a big name nor a famous artist to speak about an enormous issue Endang Hyder

Appalled by this decision, Endang took the opportunity to ignore the naysayers and publicly show her support for the Palestinians. She did so by changing a few of her pinned comments and mentioning that she’ll be dedicating her revenues to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

Even though she is indeed a small individual who’s working hard to provide for her family, she still tried to make a change by donating some of her YouTube revenues to the needy people in Palestine.

She even added that she didn’t just lose a job and a sponsor, she even lost a friend in the ordeal. But she quickly turned the tables around and thought of the bright side.

That’s why, as of yesterday, I’ve lost my job, performances, and sponsors, and I’ve even lost friends. But it’s okay; even though I can’t fight the enemy on the battlefield, as long as I can provide support and assistance, let’s do it! Endang Hyder

Selain dari cancel my performance & the company withdraw their sponsorship to my next music..they also gelakkan my effort saying I am not yet a big name & famous artist to speak about enormous issue. So here, all my part of revenue shall go to Palestine https://t.co/tM08gJ1Xvk pic.twitter.com/jhPCVnn8kC — Endang Hyder (@EndangHyder) October 16, 2023

Endang’s resilience and positivity inspired her followers. Most of them applauded her actions to stand up against the company and wished her the best. A few users even said that maybe God had better plans for her instead of this.

Who is Endang Hyder?

Endang Hyder is a professional violin player from Kampar, Perak. She has been performing both locally and internationally since she was young.

She began playing the violin at the age of 10 and completed her grade 8 examinations with the Royal Schools of Music at the age of 15. By the time she was 19, she had also achieved an Associate qualification from the London College of Music. Subsequently, she pursued her studies in classical music at Queen’s University in the UK.

She even taught Tun Dr. Siti Hasmah how to play the violin in 2019.

Also a mother of three, Endang went viral during MCO in late 2020 when she had to sell her beloved violin for a staggering price of RM20,000 in order to raise funds for her ill father’s care and to support her family at the time.

(Credit: Endang Hyder / Instagram)

Speaking to FMT in 2021, she even said she would do anything to help support her family during the MCO, including cleaning people’s houses and fruit picking.

To date, she has made plenty of violin covers of famous songs on her YouTube channels and performed at various events such as the celebration of the Royal Sultan of Kedah’s Birthday at Istana Anak Bukit and an open house by internet sensation, Khairulaming.

She also debuted two original songs this year and shot one of the MVs in Indonesia.

You can support Endang by listening to and sharing her original pieces, Lost Candy and Escape on YouTube.

To know more updates on her music, follow her on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

