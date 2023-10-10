Malaysians Shake Things Up With #IsraelCuak Campaign In Support Of Palestine

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A coalition of non-governmental organisations (NGO) called MyAqsa Defenders (MAD) has initiated the Gelombang Mega #IsraelCuak (IsraelTrembles) campaign to express solidarity with the Palestinian people who are bravely defending their homeland.

The Gelombang Mega #IsraelCuak campaign aims to put pressure on Israel and its allies through the power of media.

The campaign invites all influencers, individuals, and groups willing to support the Palestinian cause to join the movement and help “shake” Israel by showing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Download poster ni, pakai # ni. Serangan media, juga adalah serangan https://t.co/js0A6WnLJW pic.twitter.com/VOLiIG2M1N — Hazeman Huzir (@hazemanhuzir) October 9, 2023

In a statement, MAD said the initiative aims to shake social media with solid Malaysian support.

The initiative aligns with the bloody attack against Israel on 7 October by the Palestinian group Hamas, which received widespread support in Malaysia.

According to Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Shamsudin, the vice-president of the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM), the primary goals of the Gelombang Mega #IsraelCuak campaign are to offer moral support to the Palestinian people in Gaza, Baitul Maqdis, and worldwide who aspire to reclaim their homeland with dignity.

In addition, this initiative aims to put pressure on the illegitimate entity of Israel and its allies through the power of media.

Malaysians are encouraged to upload the special #IsraelCuak poster on social media to join this initiative.

Ahmad Fahmi added that they can use the hashtags #IsraelCuak and #MyAqsaDefenders.

Apa dan bagaimana Malaysia boleh bantu Palestin?

Nak bagi duit? Boleh, tp negara Arab lagi kaya.

Nak hantar askar? Boleh, tp reciprocal effect lebih banyak mudarat.



Apa yg Malaysia ada?

Suara dan pengaruh..



PMX kene gunakan suara ni utk bawak tekanan kpd US dan Israel — azam azman (@azamazman90) October 9, 2023

In the name of justice

Malaysia has been vocal in criticizing Israel’s actions towards Palestine.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reaffirmed Malaysia’s support for the Palestinian cause.

In a recent tweet, Anwar stated that the international community continues to take one-sided actions against all forms of cruelty and oppression against the Palestinian people.

“Zionists continue to seize the land and property of the Palestinian people relentlessly. As a result of this injustice, hundreds of innocent lives have become victims,” Anwar tweeted.

He added that Malaysia remains in solidarity with the struggle of the Palestinian people.

Masyarakat antarabangsa berterusan mengambil tindakan berat sebelah terkait segala bentuk kekejaman dan penindasan kepada rakyat Palestin.



Rampasan tanah dan harta milik rakyat Palestin dibuat Zionis tanpa henti.



Akibat ketidakadilan ini, ratusan nyawa yang tidak bersalah… https://t.co/3O95zzWPZE — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) October 8, 2023

