Malaysian NGOs Flood Support For Palestinian Resistance Movement Against Israel

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian NGOs and institutions have issued a statement expressing their support for the Palestinian resistance movement’s Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which targets Zionist installations and settlements in occupied Palestine.

The statement notes that the operation responds to the continuous crimes of apartheid and injustice committed by the Zionists against innocent Palestinians.

The NGOs and institutions also highlighted the increasing activities of the Zionists to desecrate the sanctity of Masjid AlAqsa, a holy mosque in Jerusalem that is revered by Muslims worldwide.

Salute to the courage of the Muslims of Palestine

May Allah be pleased with them

Again, give the opportunity to conquer the first Qibla of Al-Aqsa Mosque

May Salah al-Din give courage like Ayyubi again #طوفان_الأقصى #طوفان_القدس #FreePalestine #Israel #standwithPalestine pic.twitter.com/lQkJftxcv1 — 92 Media Official (@92MediaTeam) October 8, 2023

“We congratulate the resistance movement for their brave actions and pray that they will be successful in their objectives to liberate their homeland,” the statement reads.

The call for solidarity and support for the Palestinian resistance movement comes amid escalating regional tensions, with reports of violence and human rights abuses against Palestinians.

Hamas captured so many Israeli soldiers last day and brought them to Gaza.

It's not Israel but the Palestine!

Pakistani nation stands with Palestinians! pic.twitter.com/9dQjhOgheW — Rai Yusuf Raza Dhanyala رائے یُوسُف رضا राय यूसुफ़ (@RaiYusufRazaPk) October 8, 2023

The situation has prompted international concern, with many calling for a peaceful resolution.

The Malaysian NGOs and institutions are urging Malaysians and the Malaysian government to express their support for the actions of the Palestinian resistance movement to liberate their homeland.

The statement underscores the importance of solidarity with oppressed communities worldwide and calls for ending all forms of injustice and oppression.

Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM) vice-president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Shamsudin called on Malaysians to use social media effectively.

He said Malaysians should focus on facts that highlight the brutality of the Israeli regime towards Palestine and why the Israeli occupation must be stopped.

Ahmad Fahmi also emphasizes the importance of avoiding harsh language and insults, as they do not help promote the cause.

Meanwhile, some netizens have asked whether Malaysia can send its military forces to help Palestine.

In 2017, then Malaysian defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the Malaysian army was ‘ready’ to play a role in the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

However, it’s important to note that Malaysia has not made any official statements or taken any action related to sending military forces to Palestine.

BREAKING: 🚨



The Taliban has reportedly asked Iran, Iraq and Jordan to grant them passage to Israel so that they can "conquer Jerusalem" now armed to the teeth with $80B in weaponry left behind by Joe Biden in Afghanistan.



How do you feel about this? pic.twitter.com/Lp8Blsge4l — The Political Pom (@ThePoliticalPom) October 7, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.