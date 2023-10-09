Malaysian-Funded Palestinian Mosque Reduced To Rubble In Devastating Attack

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Muhammad Al-Amin Mosque in Gaza, Palestine, funded and constructed by the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Muslim Care Malaysia (MCM), has been razed to the ground following an attack by the Israeli military.

A series of images depicting the mosque’s total devastation were shared in a TikTok carousel post under @muslimcaremalaysia.my.

Local Palestinians Recover Quranic Texts Amidst Mosque Debris

The same images reveal local residents diligently salvaging Quranic texts buried beneath the rubble.

According to MCM, as conveyed in their official statement posted on Facebook, they successfully completed the construction of the mosque at the close of 2013 for the benefit of the Palestinian populace.

Muhammad Al-Amin Mosque, Finished in Late 2013, Now in Ruins

However, nearly a decade later, this mosque, a splendid testament to the contributions and generosity of the Malaysian public, lies in ruins, its former grandeur lost forever.

“It is disheartening to witness the devastation of this magnificent mosque, painstakingly financed by the people of Malaysia, shattered due to bombing by Zionist forces. Nonetheless, the Muslim spirit of resilience remains unwavering.

“Just as steadfast as the resolve of our Palestinian brethren, our determination to stand united remains resolute,” stated MCM.

MCM Reaffirms Dedication to Offering Aid and Financial Assistance to Palestine

Additionally, MCM reaffirms its commitment to extending further aid and financial support, serving as a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian population.

