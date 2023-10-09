[Watch] Celtic Ultras, Green Brigade Display “Free Palestine” Banners During Scottish League Match

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Celtic FC fans known as Ultras Celtic, Green Brigade, ardent supporters of Scotland’s Celtic FC, showcased their unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

During Celtic’s 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock at Parkhead, Glasgow on Saturday, fans unfurled banners proclaiming “Free Palestine” and “Victory to the resistance,” alongside waving Palestinian flags.

According to the Daily Record, this gesture comes in response to recent conflicts in the Middle East, triggered by Hamas launching attacks on Israel, resulting in a minimum of 40 casualties.

In retaliation, Gaza reported that at least 198 Palestinian civilians lost their lives in Zionist airstrikes.

Celtic FC Supporters Maintain Their Unwavering Solidarity With Palestine

The banners unfurled during last Saturday’s (7 October) match affirm that a segment of Celtic’s supporters consistently convey their backing for the Palestinian cause.

Through various images shared on social media, it is evident that two substantial banners were prominently displayed by the Green Brigade.

Banners Conveying ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘Victory to the Fighters!!’

One of the banners carried the message ‘Free Palestine,’ while the other boldly proclaimed ‘Victory to the Fighters!!’

Additionally, Palestinian flags were raised in a gesture of support for the long-suffering Palestinian population under the oppression of the Zionist regime.

Green Brigade once again at the political forefront, with "Free Palestine" & "Victory to the Resistance" banners + Hamas Flag on display at the Celtic – Kilmarnock game today.



It is worth noting that this is not the first instance of Celtic FC supporters demonstrating their fervent support for Palestine, as they have previously done so in 2018, 2022, and earlier this year.

