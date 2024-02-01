TRP News Roundup – 1 Feb 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Didn’t get a chance to catch up on the news today? Here are the Top 5 big news since this morning.

Najib’s Prison Confusion

The week began with Utusan Online creating quite a bit of a stir among Malaysians with their source-based report saying jailed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had been granted a royal pardon and was a free man.

READ MORE: Utusan Retracts Najib Being Pardoned Article, Apologises

READ MORE: Now CNA’s Source Says Najib Will Only Serve Half Of His 12-Year Prison Sentence

They later retracted the report and apologised to readers. After that, Singapore’s Channel News Asia cited their sources in saying that Najib’s 12-year prison sentence had been halved.

Since then, there has been no official statement from the Pardons Board.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa today said the board is expected to issue a statement on the matter this week, as reported by Malay Mail.

PM Meets King

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was granted audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Negara.

This is the King’s first engagement after ascending the throne yesterday.

READ MORE: Sultan Ibrahim Of Johor Arrives At Istana Negara To Take Oath As 17th Agong

Beckham In Town

Former Manchester United footballer David Beckham is in town for an Adidas event and Malaysians are thrilled.

There have been tons of photos of him at The Exchange TRX today. The football star also posted a photo of himself against the KLCC Twin Towers yesterday and his comment section is flooded with Malaysians asking him to go “lepak”.

Beckham is in Kuala Lumpur for the launch of Adidas’ World of Predator exhibition at The Exchange TRX. The event celebrates 30 years of glory with the iconic boot, culminating in the unveiling of the Predator 24.

Open Burning Fiasco

The man who was arrested on suspicion of hitting a senior citizen in Melaka was charged in court today.

The 26-year-old suspect pleaded not guilty and asked for a lower bail amount as he couldn’t afford the RM8,000 proposed by the prosecution as he was only helping his grandmother with cleaning works at the glamping site close to where the incident took place.

READ MORE: Open Burning Altercation At Melaka Glamping Site: Man In Viral Video Arrested

READ MORE: Unhappy Over Open Burning, Neighbours In Melaka Get Into Fight, Now Viral

Sanusi Gets Case Transferred

The Selayang Sessions Court has allowed an application by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor to transfer his sedition case to the Shah Alam High Court.

Sanusi’s trial concerns statements he allegedly made about the royalty, as reported by FMT.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.