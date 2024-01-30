Utusan Retracts Najib Being Pardoned Article, Apologises

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The entire media fraternity was kept on their toes after Utusan Malaysia cited sources saying jailed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been granted a royal pardon.

While the newsportal then changed its headlines from “Najib bebas, terima pengampunan” to “Najib dapat pengampunan“, the link now redirects to a retraction.

“Utusan Online tarik balik berita pengampunan Najib” is the new headline.

The newsportal retracts their source-based report of Najib being pardoned, and apologised to readers.

Meanwhile, the Pardon’s Board has yet to issue a statement. What is known is that they had a meeting yesterday.

Speculation has been rife with social media abuzz after Utusan’s report came out earlier.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (FT) Dr Zaliha Mustafa who sits on the Pardon’s Board declined to comment.

Social media frenzy

Some on social media expressed shock with Utusan’s report, considering Najib’s case involved millions of ringgit.

Whack 42 million, jailed only 12 yrs & with private cell, special treatment; that's if he even is in there. Nearly 4 million annually, would love to replace him. No financial worries for my family, how nice. — Khuen0625 (@khuen0625) January 30, 2024

Najib pardoned? not surprised at all — Arul PSM (@arul_psm) January 30, 2024

If Najib is free, it is a mockery to our judiciary system. 🤡 — dzlhsf (@dzlhsf) January 30, 2024

aint no way najib is getting pardoned bruh — a highly determined brother (@Mrzqwan) January 30, 2024

However, “Bossku” supporters were clearly happy if the matter turned out to be true.

SYUKUR LAH BOSSKU DAH BEBAS. INI LAH KEADILAH BUAT DATO SERI. DS NAJIB TERBAIK! — Marshmallow (@marshimerrow) January 30, 2024

Najib behind bars

Najib has been in prison since August 2022.

He was slapped with a 12-year prison sentence and a RM210 million fine for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International funds.

In 2020, the KL High Court found him guilty on all seven charges made against him in the SRC trial.

He was found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

Not only that, he is also still undergoing trial for other charges concerning the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Pardon’s Board

The Pardon’s Board met yesterday with Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah chairing the meeting.

Utusan reported that among the agenda of the meeting yesterday, was Najib’s request for pardon.

Al-Sultan Abdullah ends his reign as Yang di-Pertuan Agong today. Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar takes over as the 17th YDPA.

Najib “Bossku” Razak

Najib is a career politician. The son of Malaysia’s second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, he started off as MP in 1976 for the Pekan seat in Pahang. He was only 23 at the time.

Najib rose through the party and under the administration of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, held several Cabinet posts.

