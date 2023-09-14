PH Opposes Pardon For Najib Razak, But Final Decision Rests With YDPA

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Discharge Not Amounting to Acquittal (DNAA) decision for Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on 4 September has received criticism from various segments of society.

With the court’s decision, questions arise whether other high-profile individuals currently on trial might also be released.

Currently, PKR Deputy President Rafizi Ramli stated that Pakatan Harapan (PH) does not agree to grant a pardon to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

At the same time, he mentioned that the political coalition would not interfere in any matters related to the pardon.

That’s our stance (PH), but the pardon process has its own process, and ultimately, it falls under the jurisdiction of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. But if you want to ask whether we agree, as PH, we do not agree, and we also do not interfere in the matter. Rafizi Ramli, Economic Minister

However, according to the Economic Minister, Najib has the right to request a pardon, as stipulated in the Federal Constitution.

Najib Filed a Pardon Petition in September Last Year

On 28 July, 2020, Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, then a High Court Judge, found Najib guilty of seven charges related to criminal breach of trust, abuse of power, and money laundering of SRC funds totaling RM42 million.

As a result, Najib received a 12-year prison sentence and a fine of RM210 million. This decision was upheld by the Court of Appeal on 8 December, 2021, and a five-judge panel of the Federal Court on 23 August, 2022.

On 2 September, 2022, Najib filed a petition under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution regarding the power of pardon.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is part of the Pardon Board that will review Najib’s application. He stated that there is no conflict of interest as the final decision lies with the YDPA on whether to grant the pardon or not.

