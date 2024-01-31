Now CNA’s Source Says Najib Will Only Serve Half Of His 12-Year Prison Sentence

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians were shocked by Utusan Online’s story yesterday when they cited sources saying jailed former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was granted pardon and freed.

The sudden announcement drew varied responses from the public and newsrooms were puzzled why they hadn’t heard any indication of such big news. Utusan based their story on an unnamed source and retracted the story a few hours later.

READ MORE: Utusan Retracts Najib Being Pardoned Article, Apologises

Sorry Putrajaya but there's no compromise on the Najib issue. He serves his prison sentence for this conviction and he serves sentences for every future conviction on every charge found guilty. Shortened sentence or early release is just as unacceptable as pardon. No soft ground. — Amirul Ruslan (@amirulruslan) January 30, 2024

If Najib is pardoned, there is nothing in Anwar's playbook that can save him from the blowback



No strategic rationalization, turn of phrase or deflection will change the fact that one of the world's foremost white collar criminals was pardoned under the 'Chief Reformist's' watch — Rohan Javet Beg (@RohanBeg) January 30, 2024

Funny thing about Najib potential pardon is that since day #1 theres not even one picture of wearing banduan outfit. Not one. At least i didnt saw it. Not even candid ones. — Fabulist / Syfq (@_fabulistjiwa) January 30, 2024

The sources are at it again!

Today, Channel News Asia (CNA), headquartered in Singapore, joins the “source” bandwagon on the Najib drama.

While Utusan’s source said Najib was free, CNA’s source claimed he would only face half of his 12-year prison sentence due to a partial royal pardon.

His RM210 million fine would also allegedly be reduced to an unspecified amount, based on CNA’s three separate and anonymous sources.

This decision allegedly came from the Pardons Board following a meeting on Monday (29 January).

What’s more comical was that Najib’s lead counsel Muhammad Shafee Abdullah was also in the dark like the rest of the nation.

He claimed he wasn’t informed of this “good news” by the Pardons Board. Who are the CNA sources exactly?

Am I free or not? Do I go or do I stay? Image: TRP File

How long has Najib been in prison?

Najib had only served two years of his prison sentence since he was charged with misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International funds.

He was found guilty on all seven charges, ranging from abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering.

Najib is still undergoing trial for the other charges concerning the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

In the recent update on the case, Najib, through his lawyers, asked for the removal of Netflix’s documentary on him and the 1MDB saga titled Man on the Run. Najib was interviewed for a segment in the documentary film.

READ MORE: Man Behind Bars Wants Man On The Run Removed From Netflix

So, what is true? Only time and maybe the sources will tell.

