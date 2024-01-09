Man Behind Bars Wants Man On The Run Removed From Netflix

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Jailed former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, through his lawyer, wants the documentary Man On The Run to be removed from Netflix.

The documentary is now being streamed on Netflix, including in Malaysia, and centres around the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal with a particular focus on fugitive financier Low Taek Jho or Jho Low.

In an application yesterday, lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah requested for the prosecution to take immediate action and instruct Netflix to remove the documentary from their platform.

With the 1MDB trial involving Najib still underway, Shafee told the Kuala Lumpur High Court that the documentary was sub judice and contemptuous.

Najib who is currently serving a prison sentence for misappropriating SRC International funds is on trial for allegedly misappropriating 1MDB funds amounting billions.

The documentary, written, produced and directed by Cassius Michael Kim depicts the financial scandal that rocked Malaysia, which includes an interview with Najib where he denied any involvement.

Also interviewed were Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown, former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

At press time, it currently sits at number 2 top movies on Netflix Malaysia, losing out to Ghetto Boys and the Ghost of Liang Mui starring Bell Ngasri and Chelsia Ng.

According to NST, Shafee said Najib had told him to file a contempt proceeding against Thomas and initiate legal action against Rewcastle-Brown for what they said in the documentary.

