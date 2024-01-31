Sultan Ibrahim Of Johor Arrives At Istana Negara To Take Oath As 17th Agong

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar of Johor arrived at Istana Negara at 10.40am today (31 January) to take the oath of office as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

His Majesty was greeted on arrival by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim before inspecting a Guard of Honour mounted by the 1st Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment.

According to Malay Mail, the ceremony of taking the oath of office and signing the instrument of office will be held at the 264th (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Balairung Seri (throne room), Istana Negara.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, will be sworn in as Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the same period.

Earlier today, Sultan Ibrahim flew on a private plane from the Senai International Airport, Johor, to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Air Base in Subang around 9.40am.

Upon arrival, His Majesty was welcomed by the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Laksamana Selangor Tengku Sulaiman Shah Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin.

Accompanying His Majesty was Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin as minister-in-attendance.

Thousands of people also gathered outside the RMAF air base to welcome Sultan Ibrahim’s arrival. They waved and shouted “Daulat Tuanku” as his motorcade passed them by en route to Istana Negara.

