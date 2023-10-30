Did You Know Our 17th Agong Is An Accomplished Military Officer? Here’s More You Should Know

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Come 31 January 2024, the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, will start his five-year term as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, with the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

This marks his first tenure in the role of the Agong, 34 years after his father’s rule.

How Sultan Ibrahim and Sultan Nazrin are related

Sultan Ibrahim has familial ties to the current Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Sultan Ibrahim is the brother of Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The royal siblings share a close relationship, as shown after they were seen tearfully embracing each other after Sultan Ibrahim was elected as the next Agong at the 263rd (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers on 28 October 2023.

The familial tie continues between Sultan Ibrahim and his future deputy Sultan Nazrin.

The Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah is the daughter of Perak’s Sultan Idris Iskandar Shah.

A brief profile of Sultan Ibrahim

Born on 22 November 1958, Sultan Ibrahim is of Malay-British descent and is the third and eldest son of Sultan Iskandar. His father, Sultan Iskandar ibni Almarhum Sultan Ismail, led Johor from 1981 until he died in 2010.

Sultan Ibrahim’s mother is Josephine Ruby Trevorrow, whom his father met while studying in Britain. She adopted the name Khalsom binti Abdullah during her marriage to Sultan Iskandar and they shared four children, including Sultan Ibrahim.

This means Sultan Ibrahim has three sisters namely, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, Tunku Kamariah Aminah, and Tunku Besar Zabedah.

According to Sultan Ibrahim’s coronation website, he is a fully trained army, navy, and air force officer.

Since young, he has been groomed to be a respectable and knowledgeable Ruler. He completed his secondary education at Trinity Grammar School in Sydney, Australia in 1970.

Upon graduating high school, he underwent several military trainings to prepare him for his future role as a leader.

He enrolled in the Young Officers Tactical Course at the Malaysia Army Training School (PULADA) in Kota Tinggi for basic military training. There, he was made a platoon commander.

He further received military training in Fort Benning, Georgia (US) for an airborne and ranger course for infantry officers and also in Fort Bragg, North Carolina (US).

His training included specialised courses in American Special Forces and Pathfinder, where he successfully executed 19 parachute jumps, eight of which were night jumps.

He earned the prestigious Green Beret and wings, became a member of the SEAL (sea and land) team, and was an honorary member of KOMPASUS, the Indonesian red beret after successfully making parachute jumps in Bandung.

He also had helicopter training with the Royal Malaysian Air Force and naval training at the Royal Malaysian Navy Base in Lumut. He graduated as a pilot and his father Sultan Iskandar presented his wings on 26 April 1982.

His quest for knowledge did not only encompass military training. He enrolled at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in Boston, where he completed two courses; the “Southeast Asian Strategic Studies” and the “International Laws of the Seas.”

Sultan Ibrahim’s experience serving in various government offices such as the State Secretariat, the Treasury, the Land Office, the Town and Country Planning Department, the Forestry Department and the Agriculture Department helped him acquire the knowledge and intricacies of management and administration.

He was appointed as Heir and proclaimed as the Crown Prince on 3 July 1981. He was the Regent of Johor from 25 April 1984 to 25 April 1989 after his father was appointed as the Agong.

His time as the Regent further honed his skills in leadership. Upon the demise of his father, Sultan Ibrahim became the Johor sultan on 23 January 2010.

He married Her Royal Highness Raja Zarith Sofiah and shared six children (five boys and a girl).

Sultan Ibrahim is also involved in several businesses, most notably with Chinese property developer Country Garden that oversaw the Forest City project in Johor.

When it comes to recreation and hobbies, Sultan Ibrahim is an avid sportsman. He plays various sports such as tennis, sailing, shooting, and skydiving. He loves polo and has taken part in several international championships.

He also made a mark in the Malaysia Book of Records for being the first Sultan to have an official train driving license.

His achievement was realised when he successfully executed an 86-tonne locomotive turntable manoeuvre and earned the Class 26 Train Driving License.

