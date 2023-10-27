It’s Official! Johor Sultan Is Next Yang Di-Pertuan Agong

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Today (27 October), another chapter of history has been etched as Sultan Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, was appointed as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

This marks his first tenure in this role, 34 years after his father’s rule.

Keeper of the Royal Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad confirmed that this five-year appointment will commence on 31 January 2024.

I hereby inform that the Conference of Rulers, during its 263rd (Special) Meeting, held at Istana Negara on Friday, 27 October 2023, has agreed to declare that His Royal Highness Sultan Ibrahim, Sultan of Johor Darul Ta’zim, has been chosen as His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVII for a period of five years commencing from 31 January 2024. Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad

However, the date for Sultan Ibrahim’s coronation ceremony is yet to be determined.

Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin, Named Deputy YDPA

In the same statement, the Conference of Rulers also announced Sultan Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year term, effective from the same date, 31 January 2024.

Furthermore, it was noted that the Special Meeting of the Conference of Rulers, held today, was chaired by the Sultan of Terengganu and attended by all state rulers, except for the Sultan of Perlis and the Sultan of Kelantan.

It was clarified that, in line with Paragraph Three, Part One, Third Schedule of the Constitution, the decision of the Conference of Rulers has been submitted to both Houses of Parliament.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has also been informed. Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad

Decision Follows Malaysia’s Established Rotational System

The current King, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, will conclude his five-year term on 30 January 2024, since ascending the throne on 31 January 2019.

This change adheres to Malaysia’s unique rotational system, where nine royal households take turns to hold this prestigious position.

The establishment of this system dates back to 1957 when Malaya achieved independence from British colonial rule.

Sultan Iskandar Sultan Ismail, the late father of Sultan Ibrahim, was the last ruler of Johor to serve as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, a role he held from 1984 to 1989.

The inaugural King of Malaysia was from Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Abdul Rahman Almarhum Tuanku Muhammad.

His image continues to grace Malaysian banknotes.

