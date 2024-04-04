3 Individuals From “Swinger Group” Arrested For Selling Porn Vids Online

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Whatever anyone does in the privacy of their own home, it’s not anyone’s business. However, an alleged online “swinging group” here in Malaysia would have been ignored if they didn’t plan on selling pornographic videos.

Recently, three individuals from an online “swinger group” were arrested for allegedly selling pornographic videos online.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) worked with the police to detain the trio in Kedah and Johor.

The authorities got wind of the trio after receiving public complaints about a “swinger group” which promoted married couples sharing partners on Twitter.

The Twitter account was managed by the trio, aged between 39 and 50. They would upload short clips on Twitter and charge interested parties between RM100 and RM400 for the full video on Telegram.

The authorities seized a large stock of pornographic videos, mobile phones, computers and thumb drives.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for misuse of network facilities.

Upon conviction, they face a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment of up to one year, or both.

MCMC reminds the public not to misuse network services and online apps.

