Open Burning Altercation At Melaka Glamping Site: Man In Viral Video Arrested

The man who was caught on camera hitting an elderly woman in Tanjung Kling, Melaka has been arrested.

Through the CCTV camera footage which has since gone viral, it appears that the man hit the elderly woman several times.

The video later gained attention when many were angry at the man’s attitude for being rude to a senior citizen.

In an update, police say the man was detained at midnight 29 January.

In a statement, Melaka Tengah District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit said

the man was arrested by a team of officers and members from the Melaka Tengah District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 12.10am.

According to the results of the preliminary investigation, the altercation took place 28 January at 1.20pm, after the 76-year-old senior citizen went to the land next to hers and reprimanded the suspect for burning rubbish openly.

The premises concerned is a camping site called The Baruh Glamping.

This led to an altercation which ended with the victim getting hit.

The case is being investigated according to Sections 506 and 323 of the Penal Code.

We have contacted the glamping site and have been informed that they will issue an official statement regarding the issue.

The matter came to light when Grace Tai alleged that her grandmother was beaten by a man, allegedly the son of the person who owned the premises next door.

After Tai’s sharing, The Baruh Glamping uploaded their video of a verbal altercation between Tai’s grandmother and several voices off camera.

They claimed that Tai’s video had been cropped without showing the full story, and that Tai’s grandmother had allegedly hit another senior citizen who worked at the glamping site first.

