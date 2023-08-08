Here’s A Tool To Help Victims Remove Leaked Nudes And Revenge Porn Content Online

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Each year, there would be news of the spread of revenge porn and nude videos without the victim’s consent and how the victims would be vilified by the public instead of the perpetrators.

While the local authorities will try to help to the extent of their ability, most of these images are still spread or sold online in chat groups and dubious websites.

Sometimes, the victims would be traumatised again when they get extorted by syndicates or when the images or videos resurface online years later.

READ MORE: Victims Of V2K Telegram Group Come Forward To Report Abuse

READ MORE: Leaked Nudes Victim Shares Her Story To Stop Victim Blaming Online

There’s a tool to help remove revenge porn content

Fortunately, there is a form of reprieve for victims of revenge porn. A charity known as the Revenge Porn Helpline (RPH) has created a free tool called StopNCII.org to help victims of Non-Consensual Intimate Image (NCII) abuse.

The group helps victims internationally as they believe everyone should benefit from technology, free from harm.

RPH works with a number of partners and stakeholders around the world to protect everyone online.

RPH has a 90% removal rate and has successfully removed over 200,000 individual non-consensual intimate images online.

For illustration purposes. Image: TRP File.

How does StopNCII.org work?

Each image comes with a unique hash value to an image and duplicate copies of the image share the same exact hash value. As such, it’s sometimes referred to as a “digital fingerprint.”

StopNCII.org generates a hash from your images or videos and shares the digital fingerprint with participating companies so they can help detect and remove the images from the internet and prevent them from being shared.

The hashes or digital fingerprints of your selected images are only shared with StopNCII.org and its partners.

StopNCII.org does not download the images from your device, but they have to collect minimal data to run the service to take down the images and protect your privacy.

Who can use StopNCII.org?

StopNCII.org is open to anyone over 18 years old internationally.

However, you cannot submit the images on behalf of someone else. They have to submit the report themselves.

For those under 18 years old, there are other resources and tools available.

How to file a report on StopNCII.org?

1. Select the image or video you want hashed from your device. Original images or videos work best, but a screenshot can still work.

2. For each piece of content, StopNCII.org will generate a digital fingerprint/hash on your device. While the hash is sent to StopNCII.org, the images or videos remain on your device and are not uploaded.

3. If your case is created successfully, you will receive a case number so you can check your case status. It’s important to save or make a note of your case number along with the PIN to access your case details. If you lose your case number and the PIN, it’s not recoverable.

4. Participating companies will look for matches with the hash and remove any matches within their system(s) if it violates their intimate image abuse policy.

5. To check the progress of your case or to withdraw your participation, you can use your case number to do so anytime.

Further FAQ and support can be accessed at StopNCII.org.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.