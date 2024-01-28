Local “Gigolo” Charged In Court, Pleaded Not Guilty Of Producing And Selling Sex Videos

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last week, we reported on a local “gigolo” who was arrested for allegedly producing and selling sex videos on Telegram.

The 31-year-old suspect, known as Daddy Ash, was arrested at a house in Kampung Janda Baik, Bentong, Pahang at about 2.30pm. Two female suspects, aged 23 and 27, were also detained.

Now, it has been revealed that Daddy Ash whose real name is Hasli Ikhwan Arif Zul Hasli, has been charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on charges of advertising prostitution services on social media.

He was charged with making the advertisements with his two girlfriends, whose names are Norshazrina Md Zamri, 27, and Norhidayah Mahadi, 24.

All of them, however, pleaded not guilty as the charges were read to them in front of Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali.

Making the prostitution ads together

According to the charges, the father of three along with the two women are accused of jointly advertising their prostitution services using the “NotYourDaddyy” X account.

The offense was allegedly committed at the D7 office, Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur on 16 January at 10.10am.

Accordingly, the charge was made per Section 372(1) of the Penal Code and read under Section 34 of the same code which, if convicted, can be jailed for a maximum of 15 years and can be whipped and fined.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd. Latif previously did not offer any guarantee against the three accused because offenses cannot be guaranteed other than taking public interest into account.

“However, if the court grants bail, the prosecution proposes a bail amount of RM20,000 with one surety for each accused.

“The amount is appropriate because it takes into account the public interest in addition to the offense being categorised as a serious crime,” he said.

The accused’s lawyer, Mohd Faris Abrah Othman, however, appealed for his clients to be granted bail at a minimum rate.

He explained that this is because the three accused have no chance of escaping due to their status as local citizens and their families’ residences here.

“Hasli Ikhwan has to take care of his 67-year-old father who has a history of kidney disease in addition to having three children aged 12,10 and four.

“Norshazrina works as a private manager with a salary of RM4,000 a month and supports her 56-year-old mother who has heart disease while Norhidayah has no fixed income,” he said.

Judge Siti Aminah then allowed each accused to be bailed at RM10,000 with one surety. The court also set 28 February for the submission of documents.

