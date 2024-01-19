Local “Gigolo” Nabbed On Suspicion Of Filming, Producing Sex Videos On Telegram

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly selling and producing videos of himself having sex with more than 20 women.

The suspect was arrested by authorities at a house in Kampung Janda Baik, Bentong, Pahang, at about 2.30pm on Wednesday (17 January).

Two women, aged 23 and 27, were also detained.

The suspect, according to Bukit Aman CID director Comm Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, was detected by the authorities upon promoting his explicit videos on Telegram.

Sold drugs from China

But before this, he was initially selling sex-enhancing drugs from China.

It was only in July of last year that he began monetising his “rough” sex escapades with multiple women on three different channels on Telegram.

His sex activities were recorded and sold to the public for viewing in a closed (paid) channel on the social platform.

In fact, he would invite customers to make a subscription through a promotional link that was advertised on Telegram.

Upon completing their payment, he would then provide them with a link that directs them to his explicit videos. Customers were charged varying prices based on the different packages.

“The investigation also revealed that as of 16 January, the suspect has 2,051 subscribers paying RM100 per month for a 200-video package and 622 subscribers for a 13-video package at RM20 monthly,” Mohd Shuhaily was quoted as saying by The Star.

He added that the suspect’s customers were Malaysians with white-collar jobs.

Sleeping with customers

Despite that, the suspect had wanted to earn more from the videos, which led him to resort to other tactics. For one, he started having “rough” sex with the women in the videos.

“In order to make more profit, the suspect then learned a new way of recording videos of him having violent sex with his girlfriend before selling the scene in three channels on the Telegram application, since July last year.”

In addition, he is also suspected of playing the role of a gigolo, auctioning off women on Telegram and even sleeping with some of them for the extra cash.

However, the women who were interested in sleeping with him had to agree to certain conditions. They had to, for instance, be okay with their intercourse being filmed and sold.

“The suspect and the two women (arrested) were featured in the sex videos for sale. We are also tracking down other women involved in other videos,” noted Mohd Shuhaily.

Mohd Shuhaily’s claims were further supported by the five mobile phones and two ATM cards that were seized. It was reportedly used to manage funds from the subscriptions.

Hence, the suspect, along with the two women, have been detained for five days and will be investigated under Section 372(1)(e) of the Penal Code.

They will also be investigated under Section 292 of the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Multimedia Communications Act 1998 for their possession of pornographic materials.

Confirmed identity?

The suspect’s identity has yet to be confirmed. Yet, many netizens believe that they have found the suspect as an account aligns with the suspect’s details.

The online user, as seen on a few screenshots, was seen promoting his pornographic clips of women of various races on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The user had also auctioned off women to his “lucky” subscribers openly, which drew criticisms from other users on Twitter.

