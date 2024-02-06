Netizens See Red As Suspected Gigolo “Hot Daddy” Lands Podcast Fame

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

YouTube channel BrosGang TV (BGTV) is on the receiving end of public condemnation after a picture of their podcast with “Daddy Ash” or “Hot Daddy” who is currently facing charges in court pertaining to advertising prostitution services on social media, went viral.

A screenshot was shared on Twitter by @kyrahalya who remarked that inviting “Hot Daddy”, whose real name is Hasli Ikhwan Arif Zul Hasli, to the podcast could lead to encouragement of immoral activities.

Idek what level of stupidity dah ni. Serius lah jemput daddy ni. Punya ramai contoh yang better. yang mengalakkan zina juga dia nak jemput: pic.twitter.com/yGoryQdofd — Kyy (@kyrahalya) February 3, 2024

“I don’t know what kind of stupidity this is. Seriously inviting this ‘daddy’? There are so many better ones, but they invited the one promoting adultery,” she tweeted.

The woman’s tweet also garnered the attention of other social media users, who also denounced the actions of BGTV inviting Hasli Ikhwan Arif.

Another Twitter user shared a screenshot of the comments on the Hot Daddy TikTok video, where expressed their support for him, praying for him to stay strong in light of what he is facing.

Aware of the criticism levelled against them, BGTV via a post on its official Instagram account explained the matter.

According to BGTV, they have never supported any party that does anything immoral, and even opposes and prevents such acts.

“In the podcast, some things have happened. A great debate has taken place between us and the guests. BGTV is a reality show platform. All the videos released are based on the realities of life. Whether it’s bitter or sweet, we have to face it. May we always be blessed,” they said.

Yesterday (5 February), Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor expressed his regret on the matter.

Wan Salim said this could be seen as a way of promoting or encouraging immoral activities.

He urged the government to take action against thhe producers of the podcast show according to provisions of the law, as reported by Berita Harian.

Last month, Hasli Ikhwan Arif was charged with making the advertisements with two women; Norshazrina Md Zamri, 27, and Norhidayah Mahadi, 24.

All of them pleaded not guilty as the charges were read to them before Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali.

According to the charges, the father of three along with the two women were accused of jointly advertising their prostitution services using the “NotYourDaddyy” Twitter account.

