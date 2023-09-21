Hauntu’s Seri Panggung Ready To Scare You At The Curve

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Are you craving for an immersive horror experience based on our local mystical stories?

Check out Hauntu’s latest outlet called the Seri Panggung Academy at The Curve, Mutiara Damansara!

You can experience a haunting story of dancers at the mystical dance academy and witness mesmerizing traditional arts like Kuda Kepang, Mak Yong and Wayang Kulit embedded in the storyline.

(Credit: Hauntu / Facebook)

Unlike any other escape games with puzzles and obstacles, Hauntu’s Seri Panggung Academy takes you through an enthralling journey of a mother’s love and a dancer’s passion through the glorious sultanate era.

Not only will you solve mysteries to look for your mother, but you will also be one of the students in the dance academy, set to learn the enchanting moves to earn the title of Seri Panggung, the one with extraordinary power. As you make your way through the academy, look out for creatures lurking around the corners, “guarding” the place.

The new outlet receives tremendous support

The Mystical Dance Academy (Seri Panggung Academy) opened its doors to the public on 25 July and just had its official launch yesterday (20 September) at The Curve. Superdough, the parent company behind Hauntu and Breakout, was thrilled that they’ve successfully catered to the interests of Malaysian horror fans.

READ MORE: Meet The Creative Minds Behind Hauntu & Breakout Games – Superdough [Exclusive]

(Credit: Hauntu)

Compared to their original outlet at the Linc KL called the Haunted Colle Eastern Hotel, the Seri Panggung Academy’s first-month attendance outpaced the latter. Already with over 2,000 visitors last month, they’re hoping the trend will increase exponentially so they can expand more storylines and create more escape room themes in the future.

Our journey with Hauntu The Curve has just begun, and the response from our visitors has been overwhelmingly positive.



Hauntu The Curve has rewritten the rules of horror entertainment, and we’re excited to continue pushing boundaries.



We are also always open to feedback from our valued visitors as we value your insingts to continually refine our offerings. Cheah Ka Wai, Co-founder and head of marketing at Hauntu.

This traditional mystic dance academy is apparently no cikai-cikai one as they’ve even partnered with Pusaka to ensure cultural accuracy and authenticity of the storyline and setting.

(Credit: Melissa Suraya Ismail / TRP)

Pusaka is a cultural organization which works to support the continuity and viability of traditional performance arts in Malaysia. So you know lah the Kuda Kepang dance here is no ordinary one!

Currently, they only have one path (theme), which is the Panggung path. They will be opening their second path, the Rimba path soon, transporting guests into a forest setting with more magical and captivating surprises.

So, if you’re bored of the mundane cinema outing, cafe-hopping activity, and boring exhibitions, head on to The Curve to experience a surreal mystic experience at Seri Paggung Academy!

(Credit: Melissa Suraya Ismail / TRP)

Hauntu: Seri Panggung Academy

Location: Hauntu The Curve, 248, Level 2, The Curve, 6, Jln PJU 7/3, Mutiara Damansara, 47810 Petaling, Jaya Selangor

Opening Hours: Monday – Friday (2 pm – 10 pm), Saturday – Saunday (11 am – 10 pm), Tuesday – Closed

Duration: 1 hour

No of Players: No minimum number of players. Maximum 10 players.

Price: RM65 per person (Kids under 7 years old not allowed, Young players between 8 to 14 require adult supervision)

Website / Facebook / Instagram

