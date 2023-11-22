Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 24 To 26 November

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This week, there are tons of festivals, music performances, art workshops, and gastronomic delights to enjoy. Get ready to have a fun-filled weekend!

Friday, 24 November

Oliver! The Musical | KLPAC | 8pm | RM 65

Oliver! The Musical tells the story of a young orphan Oliver Twist, his fortunes, and the colourful characters he meets along the way such as the Artful Dodger and Fagin. The tickets for the preview show on 24 November are priced at RM65 and can be purchased from https://www.klpac.org/shows/oliver-the-musical/. The musical will be staged from 24 to 26 November.

Alt+ Shift in Kuala Lumpur | BE KL, Cheras | 8pm until late | RM50 (Member), RM60 (Non-member)

Die-hard fans of Muse, Paramore, and Oasis can rock out to the covers by Wunny, Ruko, and The Kasanovas to celebrate the start of the weekend! Remember to get your tickets at www.atasangin.com and brush up on the lyrics of your favourite tunes.

Gempak Viral Festival | Jalan Benteng Pasar Seni | 10am-10pm | Free entry

If you prefer small-scale and acoustic performances, the Gempak Viral Festival is perfect for you. Aside from enjoying the music performances by local acts, guests get to check out the food market and shop for clothes. The festival will run from 24 to 26 November.

Thrifted! Pop Up Market | Evolve Concept Mall, Ara Damansara | 10am-10pm | Free entry

Get ready in style for the holiday season and shop for your best looks at this thrift market. You can scout for clothes and accessories for your look on Christmas, New Year, and Chinese New Year next year!

Kancil Festival of Creativity | Ex8, Subang Jaya | 8.30am-6pm | Ticketed event

The theme for the Kancil Festival of Creativity this year is “Make It For Malaysia.” As such, the festival has put together a programme that celebrates Malaysian creativity and a host of workshops to learn from local creative luminaries such as Jared Lee and Tiara Jacquelina. The festival is followed by the Kancil Awards after 6pm.

Saturday, 25 November

Kaki Makan | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free entry

Not sure what to eat? From today until 26 November, you can enjoy an array of delicious food from local vendors at Central Market. Some of the food available includes laksa Sarawak and nasi kerabu. Other than having a feast, you can also explore the nearby areas and rediscover the city.

Strokes of Resilience: Empowerment Through Art | Grey Box, GMBB | 6pm-10pm | Free Entry

The art exhibition is a celebration of strength, hope, and the transformative impact of art. In addition to being an art show, the event hopes to raise awareness about the essential support structures for violence survivors in Malaysia.

Guests can connect with fellow art lovers, activists, and the talented Malaysian artists featured in the exhibition. There’ll be an art jam workshop and more interactive activities as well.

The artworks can also be purchased and the proceeds go to the artists and the Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO)’s services. Remember to RSVP your attendance and book your place for the art jam workshop.

Pingmin Christmas Market | V-Garden, Sunway Velocity |2pm-10pm | Free entry

It’s the perfect time to do some advance Christmas shopping at the Pingmin Christmas Market. Guests get to browse products from over 80 brands, especially the beautifully made Christmas-themed food and snacks. Guests are also encouraged to bring their own cutlery and lunch box.

True Mini Wine and Food Festival | Bungalow18 by Frankitas | 5pm-10pm | RM138 for 3 drinks, RM218 for 6 drinks

Wine o’clock.

It’s a chance to savour a curated assortment of wines ranging from Rose to Prosecco, white wines, and even canned wines. Guests can also indulge in imported cheeses, oysters, and other finger foods to elevate the wine experience. Remember to get your tickets at https://chinchinvin.my/experiences/true-mini-wine-food-festival-2023/

Yoga Fundraiser Class | Tone @ Menara Ken TTDI | 5pm

Come enjoy a good 45-minute stretch while raising funds to support 16 days of activism to end violence against women and girls. The funds will be channelled to support free community programmes for women and girls by Soroptimist International Club of Petaling Jaya (SIPJ).

Sunday, 26 November

Wayang Kulit Puppet-Making Workshop | Temu 1, GMBB | 1pm-5pm | RM90-RM180

In this workshop, participants will learn how to cut, knock, and colour their own shadow puppet (wayang kulit). The session will be led and guided by Fusion Wayang Kulit, founded by Tintoy Chuo and Take Huat. Remember to register at your spot HERE.

HOMESHAKE in Kuala Lumpur | The Bee, Publika | 8pm | RM145, RM125 for 4 tickets (group package)

Montreal’s lo-fi R&N sensation HOMESHAKE is in Malaysia as part of his upcoming Asia tour. With opening acts such as Malaysian Dream Pop band Soft soft pillow, earnest songwriter cum producer-turned-DJ OJ Law, and music selector and connoisseur Othniel Ting – it is guaranteed to be a chilled and fun end to the weekend. Get your tickets at https://ticketmelon.com/tongtongasia/homeshakekl

P/S: If you have any future events you want the world to know about, submit your suggestions to adeline@therakyatpost.com with the subject “Weekly Listicle Suggestion”.

