Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 20 To 22 October

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Don’t know what to do this weekend in the Klang Valley? No worries, we got you. 👀

Head over to art exhibits, pop-up markets, musical shows and more this weekend.

Note that some of these events only happen for a day or can last for a whole month so look at the dates carefully.

20, 21 & 22 October (Friday, Saturday & Sunday)

Here are events to enjoy with your family and friends on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

1. Lenggang Kebaya (Flashmob & Cultural Event) @ Lalaport, Bukit Bintang City Centre (21 October / Saturday, 1 pm – 5 pm)

If you love Locco’s Keretapi Sarong, you’ll definitely wanna join their new Kebaya-themed event called Lenggang Kebaya this Saturday.

Just like Keretapi Sarong, festival-goers can don their kebaya to the event, immerse themselves in the background of Kebaya in Malaysia, dance in a flashmob (Joget Lambak) and more.

Men are also encouraged to join by wearing any Malaysian batik outfit.

So, what are you waiting for? Go find your grandma’s Kebaya Nyonya, your mom’s Kebarung, or your aunt’s Kebaya Saloma and rock that gadis melayu pose together with your friends!

Follow Locco Malaysia to know more about their frequent events.

READ MORE: Joget Lambak Meriahkan Keretapi Sarong 2023, Peserta Ikuti ‘Dance Step’ Penari Utama

READ MORE: [Updated] Get On Board Locco’s 2023 Keretapi Sarong This Malaysia Day

2. Living Arts Culture Festival (Dance Show & Performance) @ Lalaport BBCC (20 – 22 Oct / Friday – Sunday, 10 am – 10 pm)

(Credit: @mysenibudaya / Instagram)

This weekend, experience the uniqueness of art and culture from 12 different countries specially brought to Malaysia.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness intangible heritage recognized by UNESCO, such as Mak Yong & Songket (Malaysia), Chhau (India), Tango (Argentina & Belarus), Sega Mauritius Traditional (Mauritius), Azerbaijani Mugham (Azerbaijan), Megkhambagu (Philippines), Korkyt Ata (Kazakhstan), Lazgi & Bakhshi (Uzbekistan), as well as arts from Sri Lanka, Mexico, Indonesia, and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

You will also be treated to performances of Mek Mulung (Kedah), the ‘Pensol’ nose flute (Perak), Seladai (Sarawak), and Sayau Moginum (Sabah).

Follow their Instagram and Facebook to learn more about the event. This event will also coincide with Locco’s Lenggang Kebaya on Saturday.

3. Rockakore (Live Karaoke Event) @ PJPAC, Nero Space (22 October / Sunday, 7 pm)

If you love both karaoke and dressing up for Halloween, this is the event to be.

Rockaroke is a frequent karaoke session at PJPAC on a stage where you will be singing while a band plays your track live. This month, they’re doing a Halloween-themed Rockaroke. You can either sign up as a participant or just show up as an audience, donning your best Halloween costume.

If you want to sing, pick a song from this playlist and register here. One song is priced at RM50.

If you want to show up as an audience, get the tickets here. They also cost RM50 each.

For more info on their weekly shows, visit their Instagram or website.

4. Hijauan (Dance Performance) @ PJPAC (20 – 22 October / Friday – Sunday, 3 pm. 8 pm)

Don’t miss the captivating performance by Dua Space at Stage 1 Theatre on 19-22 October 2023. Dua Space is the first local non-governmental full-time professional contemporary dance company.

Having performed in China, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and many other countries, they now bring you “Hijauan”.

“Hijau” means green in Malay language. Inspired by the cultural fecundity of Malaysia, “Hijauan” presents the images of the tropical nation by weaving the elements of flora and fauna with various ethnic totems, creating a symphony of language hidden among all natives of the land.

Catch their “Hijauan” show, a poetic expression of their affection for the land we all call ‘Home.

Catch the trailer here to have a sneak peek.

For more info on their cultural shows, visit their Instagram.

READ MORE: Rentak Bumi 2.0 – A Display Of Multicultural Dance Performances Mesmerised Art Enthusiasts At Panggung Bandaraya DBKL

5. Wavy Market: 5th Edition (Pop-up Market) @ Tiffin at the Yard, Sentul Depot KL (21 – 22 Oct / Saturday – Sunday, 12 pm – 10 pm)

Lokal Wave is a movement of clothing, art, music & food in Malaysia. This weekend, they’re collaborating with Tiffin At The Yard again, a venue in Sentul Depot that sells magnificent food and organises various events to bring you the fifth edition of Wavy Market, an exciting weekend market.

Shop till you drop for curated thrift, arts & crafts, handmade accessories, local brands and many more! As this edition’s theme is Black and White, wear those colours to the market and stand a chance to win the best-dressed contest.

Visit here for more info.

6. Just Jokes: Against Humanity (Comedy Show) @ The Weekend Workshop, Sea Park, PJ (21 Oct / Saturday, 8.30 pm)

In this themed comedy show, the theme is based on the popular game “Cards Against Humanity”, where the audience picks a prompt and the comedians have to improvise on the spot. Be prepared for spontaneous and possibly tear-jerking performances that will leave you in stitches.

Featuring some of the funniest comedians in the scene, Kavin Jay, Shamaine Othman, Marissa Wong, Nat Kang & Mahyar, this show promises to deliver stand-up comedy and an improv section that will have you rolling in the aisles.

Get tickets here. They are priced at RM45 each.

Follow their Instagram to learn more about their weekly shows.

7. Malaysian Sunbear Lah (Weekend Market) @ Central Market ( 20 – 22 Oct / Friday – Saturday, 10 am – 10 pm)

Did you know that our Sunbears are the second rarest bear species, after the giant panda? No wonder they’re in the Vulnerable category in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

In conjunction with the Save their Malayan Sun Bear campaign, Pasar Seni is hosting the Malayan Sunbear LAH event where the public can come and learn more about our Malaysian Sunbears.

The event will also feature a variety of products from local small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, workshops, and local musician performances.

Follow Central Market’s Instagram for more weekly events.

8. Peek-A-Boo Bazaar (Pop-up Market) @ KedaiKL, Mahsa Avenue (21 – 22 Oct / Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm)

KEDAI KL is an artisanal marketplace that brings local entrepreneurs, artists, makers and designers together under one roof giving visitors a curated retail and lifestyle experience. Browse around for cute trinkets and knick-knacks there with the Halloween theme this weekend.

Visit here for more info.

9. Live Love Labour Festival 2023: The Art Of Bersantai (Lifestyle Festival) @ Me.reka Publika KL (21 Oct / Saturday, 9 am – 6 pm)

In conjunction with International Sloth Day (20 October), the Malaysian Philosophy Society wants Malaysians to take a pause in life and embrace the sloth method of relaxation.

Whether you are burned out, lost, or simply bored, come join them in this santai festival where there will be philosophy talks by professionals, creative and wellness workshops, as well as art & craft pop-up stalls.

Believe it or not, they also have a Space Out Competition! You just have to stay put and do nothing for 45 minutes. No phones, no sleeping, just relaxing with them. Admission is FREE so go check them out this Saturday.

Join them to embrace your inner sloth that may have been suppressed in this fast-paced world. For more info about the festival, visit Instagram and website.

10. Pasar Ketawa (Pop-up Market) @ Stellar Coffee, RexKL (21 – 22 Oct / Saturday – Sunday, 12 pm – 10 pm)

Get together with friends and family this weekend at Stellar Cofee, where passion meets purpose as they empower women in entrepreneurship.

Gather round at Pasar Ketawa for a weekend market, featuring women-owned local brands and engaging workshops. There will be accessories, thrifts, henna art, an embroidery workshop and many more!

You can even embroider your pants like this for RM90 at the embroidery workshop.

Follow their Instagram for more info.

11. The Kelabits Live In Kuala Lumpur 2023 (Orang Asli Festival) @ Berjaya Times Square (21 – 22 Oct / Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm)

Come and experience the rich and vibrant traditional performances of the Kelabits up close this weekend!

Be enthralled by the power of the Warrior Dance, the precision of the Bamboo Dance, the grace of the Long Dance and many more!

Besides that, you could also learn new skills and explore Kelabit’s array of traditions, passed down from generations by joining in their workshops. The workshop includes beading crafting, basket weaving, bario rice packing and traditional shape demonstration.

For more info on Orang Asli’s culture, events and projects, follow their Facebook or check out their website.

12. Judika and the Gang (Concert) @ Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil (21 October / Saturday, 8 pm) [Judika, Sheila Hamzah, Haqiem Rusli, Marsha Milan]

(Credit: @kharismamusicinternational / Instagram)

Judika fans, the wait is over!

Judika is going to entertain his fans this Saturday at Axiata Arena for his Rock Mantic Night. He will be performing his best hits throughout his 20-year career in music that night, which might include Aku Yang Tersakiti, Bukan Dia Tapi Aku, Setengah Mati Merindu and more.

Besides that, his Rock Mantic Night will also feature Malaysian artists such as Sheila Hamzah, Haqiem Rusli and Marsha Milan.

You can still get your tickets here. Only the RM260 free-standing tickets are left.

13. Yunaverse ft Ai.z (Concert) @ Mega Star Arena (22 October / Sunday, 8.30 pm)

(Credit: @aizmusic / Twitter)

YUNATIONS! Ready to rumble? Yuna is set to perform this Sunday at Mega Star Arena, Sungei Wang so brace yourselves!

After nearly a decade of an international career, fans can expect a collection of Yuna’s best songs and a lineup of international hit songs, as well as popular collaborations from her albums throughout the years. Some of her best hits include Dan Sebenarnya, Terukir Di Bintang, Crush (ft Usher) and many more.

For the record, Yunaverse will feature Ai.Z too, the pseudonym used by Aizat Amdan and Yuna for their English single collaboration.

Get tickets here. There are only RM369 and RM889 tickets left.

READ MORE: Yunaverse In Sungei Wang? But Why? Yuna Has The Answer

READ MORE: [Eksklusif] Yuna Dedah Jawapan Teka Teki Sama Ada Akan Pulang Ke KL Atau Tinggal Di Los Angeles

READ MORE: Yuna Officially Unveils Details Of Much-Awaited Yunaverse KL Concert

Upcoming Shows

Here are some of the ticketed events for upcoming shows. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a spot at your favourite performance or event.

Anuar Zain: AZ40 – Concert (28 October @ Malawati Indoor Stadium)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Konsert Jilid Akhir: Ella Puteri Kota – Concert (28 October @ Spice Arena, Penang)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Disney Princess The Concert (31 October & 1 November @Plenary Hall KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Rizky Fabian: Berona Day – Concert (3 November @ Axiata Arena KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Khai Bahar (11 November @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Junho The Moment – Fanmeet Tour (18 November @ Mega Star Arena, Sungei Wang Plaza)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Konsert Patah Hati 2.0 – Concert (23 November @ Zepp KL) [Line Up: Bunkface, Neeta, Naim Daniel, Ismail Izzani, etc]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. D4vd: Petals to Thorns – Concert (29 November @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Pandemonium Joji – Concert (30 November @ Merdeka Hall, WTC KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Peakstorm Festival: The Return of an Era – Concert (2 – 3 December @ Gembox, Nilai) [Line up: Martin Garrix, Jonas Blue, Wukong, Ms Puiyi]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Meet Uncle Hussain (2 December @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. James Arthur – Concert (3 December @ Zepp KL)

More info here.

More info here. One OK Rock – Concert (15 December @ Axiata Arena)

More details here.

More details here. Rock The World – Concert (16 December @ Kl Base) [Line Up: Meet Uncle Hussain, etc]

More info here.

More info here. Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny – Comedy Show (14 January @ Plenary Hall KLCC)

Get tickets here.

P/S: If you have any future events you want the world to know about, submit your suggestions to melissasu@therakyatpost.com.

READ MORE: Wanna Go To Nights Of Fright 9? Here’s What You Need To Know

READ MORE: We Checked Out The Naruto Exhibition Happening In KL Until December 2023 [Review]

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.