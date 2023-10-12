Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 13 To 15 October

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Don’t know what to do this weekend in the Klang Valley? No worries, we got you. 👀

Head over to art exhibits, pop-up markets, musical shows and more this weekend.

Note that some of these events only happen for a day or can last for a whole month so look at the dates carefully.

13, 14 & 15 October (Friday, Saturday & Sunday)

Here are events to enjoy with your family and friends on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

1. Kuala Lumpur Coffee Hunterz 2023 (Coffee Fest) @ Lanai Matic (14 – 15 October / Saturday – Sunday, 9 am – 10 pm)



If you love Pesta Kopi by Tempatan Fest, then you’ll love their KL Coffee Hunterz event. In conjunction with the KL Fabulous Food Hunt race where contestants will be hunting for local delicacies in the city this Sunday, KL Coffee Hunterz serves as a spot for the food hunt too.

Those who don’t really want to participate in a run, can just chill at Matic and browse over 40 coffee brands and local food there. Bring your family and friends for that caffeine intake hangout!

Follow Tempatan Fest to know more about their frequent events.

2. The Music of Whitney Houston (Tribute Concert) @ Plenary Hall, KLCC (14 October / Saturday, 8.30 pm)

(Credit: MPO / Facebook)

Love for music knows no boundaries, but when it comes to Whitney Houston, fans save all their love. The tribute concert promises to be a unique blend of pop and classical music that will capture the spirit of Whitney’s timeless hits.

Some of Whitney’s biggest hits will be performed, including “I Will Always Love You”, “Run To You”, “Saving All My Love For You”, “How Will I Know” and “Greatest Love Of All”.

Get tickets here. They start from RM198.

For more updates on their weekly shows, follow MPO’s Instagram and Facebook.

READ MORE: Saving All Our Love For Whitney: MPO’s Musical Tribute To An Icon

3. The Urban People Market (Pop-up Market) @ Sentul Depot (14 – 15 October / Saturday – Sunday, 2 pm – 10 pm)

Bring your family and friends to a weekend market at the century-old train station, Sentul Depot this weekend. With over 150 local vendors selling food, as well as arts and crafts, The Urban People Market is not to be missed.

Since this is their biggest market to date, they’ve divided the area into several zones, which are the coffee & dessert area, pet-exclusive area, parent-child interaction area, trendy fashion area, alcohol area and more.

For more info on their weekly markets, visit their Instagram.

4. Kdrama Top Hits & Michael Jackson Tribute @ Jao Tim KL, Jalan Sultan (14 & 15 October, 8.30 pm)

Jao Tim (means hotel in Cantonese) is a bespoke cafe/cocktail bar that’s also an event space and art gallery. They frequently have weekly live shows where local talents will serenade customers with various types of music genres.

This weekend, head on to the rustic bar and enjoy a K-Drama Top Hits show (songs from Classic K-Dramas like Goblin, Dots, Hotel De Luca) on Saturday and a Michael Jackson Tribute show on Sunday.

You can get the tickets for K-Drama Hits here. They are priced at RM90 each. Meanwhile, get the tickets for MJ’s tribute show here. They cost RM100 each.

Visit here for more weekly entertainment.

5. AniMania Festival @ 3 Damansara Mall ( 14 – 15 Oct / Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm)

ACG fans, where you at? Celebrate all things anime and cosplay this weekend at AniMania Festival in PJ. Dust off those cosplay outfits on your shelves and it’s time to flex, flex, flex!

Some of the activities concluded this weekend are meet and greets, gaming tournaments, a takoyaki eating competition, cosplay showcases and competitions, and more!

Entrance for the event is FREE so go get your besties and enjoy all things anime this Saturday and Sunday!

6. Kidpreneurs’ Weekend Bazaar & Howl-o-ween Pawty @ The School & The Square, Jaya One (14 – 15 Oct / Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 7 pm)

There’s a Halloween Pawty for both pets and humans at Jaya One this weekend!

For parents wishing to bring their kids to experience a spooky little Halloween bazaar, head on to The School for interesting games like spooky finger painting, creepy crawling petting zoo, Halloween face painting, haunted house of Frankenstein and many more.

For parents of those little furkids, there’s an event for you too! Dress up in your best Halloween costume along with your pets and stand a chance to win a costume contest for the cutest, scariest and most creative categories.

Follow Jaya One for updates on the Kidpreneurs’ Halloween Bazaar and Unicorn Bazaar for more info on the Howl-o-ween Pawty updates.

7. Just Jokes: Stand Up Comedy 101 (Workshop) @ Ark Event Space Plaza Damas, Sri Hartamas (14 Oct / Saturday, 3 pm – 5 pm)

Attention all budding comedians, Just Jokes is organizing a workshop to help you kickstart your journey in stand-up comedy! The talk will be given by two masters of comedy, Nat Kang and Riezman Radzlan.

Some of the topics that will be covered include getting started in stand-up comedy in Malaysia, joke writing techniques, tips for beginners, and navigating the world of live performance. So work on those punchlines and let’s get cracking!

Visit here for the workshop tickets. They are priced at RM35 per entry.

Follow their Instagram to learn more about their weekly shows.

8. Haute & Gold: Cinta Era (Weekend Market) @ Central Market ( 13 – 15 Oct / Friday – Saturday, 10 am – 10 pm)

Ahem-ahem. Couples! Wanna go out on a date but don’t know where else to go? Well, head to Pasar Seni because they have an event specially curated for lovers!

Some of the exciting activities lined up include a free and easy Karaoke booth, a quiz session for couples, a photo booth and an archery game.

And don’t worry, you can also ditch your bf and just bring your besties for a fun weekend out at Pasar Seni. While you’re there, browse the bazaar for thrifted items, delectable snacks as well as local brands.

Follow Central Market’s Instagram for more weekly events.

9. Ubat Rindu (Gig) @ Live Fact, Kota Damansara (14 Oct / Saturday, 8 pm – 12 pm)

Wanna chill and just jam out to talented indie performances?

Well, the Lab The Rat is back and they’re throwing a live gig this Saturday for those loyal fans of theirs. Joining them in their comeback are a few accomplished local bands which are Kyoto Protocol, The Impatient Sisters, Tarimosi and Motherwit.

Bring your date and friends to support these gifted homegrown acts this Saturday!

Visit here for more info. Contact 011-27217832 (Fatin) and 011-10262621 (Dayath) for the tickets. They are priced at only RM37.

10. Pasar Seloka Playground: Market By The Lake @ Anjung Floria Putrajaya ( 14 Oct / Saturday, 9 am – 5 pm)

Pasar Seloka is a lifestyle pop-up weekend bazaar. This week, they’re collaborating with Perbadanan Putrajaya for a Recreational Day in Anjung Floria, Precinct 4, Putrajaya. They have food, clothes, snacks, crafts, and lifestyle products for you to browse at their market.

Bring your family and kids to experience a day of outdoor fun with picnics, music and a petting zoo too.

More info here.

11. Belle Laughs & Three and a Half Men (Comedy Show) @ KL Comedy Club ( 13 – 14 Oct / Friday & Saturday, 8.30 pm)

KL Comedy Club is bringing you double the fun this weekend with their women-only and men-only shows.

Belle Laughs is an all-women comedy show in support of Breast Cancer Awareness and it features a stacked lineup of the funniest comediennes they have to offer. Catch Shaq Munisamy, Marissa Wong, Nuha, Juliana Heng and many more this Thursday and Friday night.

After the all-ladies show, they’ll also bring you a show with men called Three and a Half Men on Saturday. Witness Tuck, Thenesh, Sim and Shaz navigating their turbulent lives and getting out the other side with a few comedy skits made especially for you.

Get your tickets for Belle Laughs here. They start from RM60. Meanwhile, the Three and a Half Men tickets cost RM50 each and you can get them here.

For more updates on their frequent comedy shows, visit their Instagram here.

Upcoming Shows

Here are some of the ticketed events for upcoming shows. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a spot at your favourite performance or event.

Fiersa Besari: Berjalan Mundur – Concert (12 October @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Kumarsutra – Comedy Show (14 – 15 October @ Setia Spice Convention Centre, Penang)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. BamBam The 1st World Tour – Concert (15 October @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Judika and the Gang – Concert (21 October @ Axiata Arena) [Judika, Sheila Hamzah, Haqiem Rusli, Marsha Milan]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Yunaverse ft Ai.z – Concert (22 October @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Anuar Zain: AZ40 – Concert (28 October @ Malawati Indoor Stadium)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Konsert Jilid Akhir: Ella Puteri Kota – Concert (28 October @ Spice Arena, Penang)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Rizky Fabian: Berona Day – Concert (3 November @ Axiata Arena KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Khai Bahar (11 November @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Junho The Moment – Fanmeet Tour (18 November @ Mega Star Arena, Sungei Wang Plaza)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Konsert Patah Hati 2.0 – Concert (23 November @ Zepp KL) [Line Up: Bunkface, Neeta, Naim Daniel, Ismail Izzani, etc]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. D4vd: Petals to Thorns – Concert (29 November @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Meet Uncle Hussain (2 December @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. James Arthur – Concert (3 December @ Zepp KL)

More info here.

More info here. One OK Rock – Concert (15 December @ Axiata Arena)

More details here.

More details here. Rock The World – Concert (16 December @ Kl Base) [Line Up: Meet Uncle Hussain, etc]

More info here.

P/S: If you have any future events you want the world to know about, submit your suggestions to melissasu@therakyatpost.com.

READ MORE: Wanna Go To Nights Of Fright 9? Here’s What You Need To Know

READ MORE: We Checked Out The Naruto Exhibition Happening In KL Until December 2023 [Review]

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.