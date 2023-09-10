Saving All Our Love For Whitney: MPO’s Musical Tribute To An Icon

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Love for music knows no boundaries, but when it comes to Whitney Houston, fans save all their love.

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is set to pay tribute to the legendary songstress Whitney Houston on 14 October at Plenary Hall in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

The concert promises to be a unique blend of pop and classical music that will capture the spirit of Whitney’s timeless hits.

Brent Havens, a Berklee-trained conductor/arranger, will lead the MPO in this special concert.

Rashidra Scott, a Broadway performer who has appeared in various television programmes, will be the featured vocalist for the evening.

She will perform some of Whitney’s biggest hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” “Run To You,” “Saving All My Love For You,” “How Will I Know,” and “Greatest Love Of All.”

The best of the 1980s and ’90s

Whitney Houston needs no introduction as she is one of the best-selling music artists, with 220 million records sold worldwide.

Her accolades have included 8 Grammy Awards, 16 Billboard Music Awards, 2 Emmy Awards and 28 Guinness World Records.

Tickets for this special concert can be purchased online at myticket.asia or www.mpo.com.my.

Music lovers can expect an unforgettable evening of music as the MPO pays tribute to one of the greatest singers ever.

The MPO has previously paid tribute to other iconic music artists such as The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Led Zeppelin, Queen, U2, Billy Joel, ABBA, and Teresa Teng in similar-themed concerts.

