Aina Abdul Joins Forces With The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra For An Unforgettable Symphonic Experience

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, popular singer Aina Abdul will take the stage alongside the renowned Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) for two nights of musical magic on 10 and 11 May at the Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP) in Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC).

Fresh off her recent win as Best Vocals at Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL) 38, Aina is poised to deliver a performance that will showcase her powerhouse vocals and the MPO’s impressive versatility.

Aina, who has captivated audiences with her outstanding talent and innovative stage presence, will join the MPO’s already impressive list of local collaborators, which includes luminaries such as Tan Sri SM Salim, Dato’ Sheila Majid, Dato’ Siti Nurhaliza, Dato’ M Nasir, Dato’ Jamal Abdillah, Dato’ Zainal Abidin, Dayang Nurfaizah, and Ella.

During the concert, Aina’s songs will be given symphonic arrangements, with the MPO providing fresh interpretations for hits such as Sumpah, Semalam, Sepi, Terus Hidup, Puas Sudah, Sesal, Kamu, Kejam, Imaji, Shadow, Kelip Kelip, and Dawai.

These new arrangements highlight Aina’s incredible vocal range and the MPO’s ability to adapt to various musical styles.

This collaboration marks yet another milestone in Aina’s illustrious career, which has seen her present sold-out concerts such as Aina Abdul 2.0 at Istana Budaya (2022), A Night With Aina Abdul 3.0 at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil (2023), and A Night With Aina Abdul ‘Live’ In Singapore (2024).

Tickets are available now at the DFP Box Office, with prices ranging from RM255 to RM650, and a special Meet & Greet option is available for an additional RM150 (limited to 60 tickets only).

A Maestro at the Helm: Ahmad Muriz Che Rose Leads the MPO

Prominent Malaysian conductor Ahmad Muriz Che Rose will lead the concert.

His exceptional talent and versatility have earned him a reputation as one of the most sought-after conductors in the region.

Known for his dynamic stage presence and ability to bring out the best in his musicians, Che Rose has a knack for creating emotionally charged performances that leave audiences spellbound.

His deep understanding of various musical genres allows him to seamlessly blend classical, contemporary, and traditional elements, resulting in unique and captivating interpretations.

Under Che Rose’s baton, the MPO has reached new heights, delivering performances that have garnered critical acclaim and attracted diverse audiences.

As Che Rose takes the stage for this highly anticipated collaboration with Aina, audiences can expect a truly mesmerizing experience, as his expertise and passion combine with the MPO’s exceptional talent to create an unforgettable evening of music.

Nurturing Local Talent and Promoting Music Education

This collaboration between Aina and the MPO is a testament to the power of music to bring people together and create unforgettable experiences.

Founded in 1998, the MPO has consistently presented world-class performances for all ages at DFP and has even taken its talents abroad, astounding audiences in Singapore, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, China, Vietnam, and Australia.

The MPO has been a driving force in the Malaysian classical music scene, nurturing local talent and exposing Malaysians to a wide range of musical genres.

The orchestra has played a crucial role in promoting music education and appreciation, offering workshops, masterclasses, and outreach programs to inspire the next generation of musicians.

Through its diverse repertoire, which includes classical masterpieces, contemporary works, and traditional Malaysian compositions, the MPO has helped to foster a sense of national pride and cultural identity.

The orchestra’s commitment to showcasing Malaysian composers and collaborating with local artists has also contributed to the growth and recognition of the country’s musical heritage.

READ MORE: MPO’s ‘Simfoni Budaya: Keroncong & Ghazal’ Concert Ignites Cultural Fusion At DFP

READ MORE: MPO Pays Tribute To Whitney Houston: A Captivating Symphony Of Pop And Classical Elements

READ MORE: Chinese Singer Chen Jia Expresses Interest In Learning And Performing More Malay Songs

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.