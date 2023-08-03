Malaysia To Be Haunted By Ghosts From The Conjuring Universe? 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Brace yourselves Malaysians, as we are officially about to get haunted! The Conjuring Universe is making its way to our shores this month, debuting ‘The Conjuring Universe Tour’ at The Curve, Mutiara Damansara from 26 August to 19 November.

The upcoming tour will be an all-new immersive walk-through experience that features terrifying set replicas inspired by the iconic scenes from the horror franchise. This includes memorable scenes from The Conjuring films, Annabelle films, and The Nun.

As such, fans can look forward to being transported to the various 20 terrifying locations like Carta Monastery from The Nun, as well as the Warrens’ Artifact Room from The Conjuring films and Annabelle Comes Home movie.

Fans can even meet the Bloody Bride ghost from Annabelle Comes Home. (Talk about being lucky!) And if you are looking to bring something back home from the tour, you will be in luck as there will be an exciting line-up of exclusive merchandise.

A retail shop will indeed be set up just for the tour. Fans of the franchise will get to bring home 13 character figurines from The Conjuring Universe Series and a collectible 40-inch Annabelle figure. T-shirts, tote bags, and key chains will also be sold.

The project came to life, thanks to Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Sunny Side Up, and Incubase Studio – all of whom along with AM PM (HK) and Ace Media worked hard to keep fans awake at night.

“We are proud to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment for this brand new and unique interactive experience that celebrates some of the most iconic horror films of all time.

“Pioneers of a new standard in the horror genre, The Conjuring Universe films inspired our production of this unique experience with its portrayal of paranormal events through its memorable cinematography and intriguing storytelling,” said Sion Yip, Managing Director of Incubase Studio.

It is advisable for visitors under the age of 15, though, to embark on the journey with an adult. This is due to the extremely scary themes and experiences.

Click here for further information regarding the tour and ticket packages.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.