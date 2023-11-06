Remembering Matthew Perry: Here Are Six Of His Most Memorable Roles

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When it comes to comedy work, Matthew Perry undoubtedly was among the best actors who excelled in the genre. Throughout his career, the late actor demonstrated great wit and comedic timing in his comedic roles.

But apart from starring in comedy films and TV series, Perry also made his mark in several other genres, showcasing his range as an actor. His recent passing, hence, marks a tragic loss for the acting industry.

That said, the legacy he left behind will forever be remembered. In fact, we are celebrating it by highlighting the acting roles throughout his career that stood out to us.

Here are six of them:

Chandler Bing, Friends (1994 -2004)

Of course, the list would not be complete without Chandler Bing. Being Perry’s most memorable role, he shot to mainstream stardom after landing the role in the sitcom Friends.

Perry gave the character such great depth that kept fans tuning in for ten seasons. Be it his sarcasm, humour, or even his chemistry with Joey, Chandler Bing was certainly the knot that tied the whole show together.

For his portrayal of the character, Perry won a Primetime Emmy nomination, an American Comedy Awards nomination, and a Screen Actors Guild award.

Joe Quincy, The West Wing (2003)

During his time on Friends, Perry also made time to appear on other television shows. One of them was the American serial political drama The West Wing.

Perry starred as Joe, a Republican lawyer who becomes associate White House counsel under the Democratic Barlet administration. This character was a bit of a deviation from Chandler Bing as Joe was more of a dramatic role.

His appearance in the series may have been short, but Perry made a lasting impression on fans and critics alike. For the role, he earned two Primetime Emmy nominations.

Ron Clark, The Ron Clark Story (2006)

Speaking of dramatic roles, this may be Perry’s most serious role in his filmography. In this movie, Perry portrays the titular character who is a real-life teacher at a “difficult” school.

His character is tested throughout the movie by the wayward kids in the classroom. Nevertheless, his dedication and passion for teaching pushed him to make a difference in their lives.

Perry blew away viewers with his performance in this movie, exhibiting emotional depth and authenticity like never before! Both fans and critics deem this to be his most “Oscar-worthy” performance in his career.

It is no wonder that Perry scored nominations for a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy, and a Screen Actors Guild award.

Mike O’Donnell, 17 Again (2009)

Although the late actor enjoyed venturing into serious roles, he never abandoned his comedic roots. Take the 2009’s coming-of-age movie, 17 Again, for example.

Perry starred alongside Zac Efron, playing the older version of Mike O’Donnell. Adult Mike is unhappy about his current state of life as he seems to be out of luck. But things get interesting when he comes across a janitor.

This is because he undergoes a magical transformation, becoming 17 again. This movie was certainly a treat. Sadly, it was the final movie he appeared in.

Oscar Madison, The Odd Couple (2015 -2017)

But Perry made up for it in his interpretation of the 1970s sitcom, The Odd Couple. In the three-season series, he played the messy and laidback sportswriter Oscar Madison.

His character was a direct contrast to his co-star Thomas Lennon’s character, Felix Unger. The show owed much to Perry and Lennon’s banter for its success, as fans enjoyed watching them go head-to-head with one another in their apartment.

While some may have appreciated the classic version more, Perry’s version was ideal for a contemporary and young audience.

Ted Kennedy, The Kennedys: After Camelot (2017)

Last but not least, his portrayal of Ted Kennedy was certainly a highlight. This role was the last time fans got to see Perry in action on screen.

Nevertheless, it was worth it as we got to watch him explore the life of politician Ted Kennedy after the assassinations of his brothers, President John F. Kennedy and Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

Perry did an impressive job of letting viewers into the psyche of the character during that turbulent period of his life. It is a mystery why Perry did not receive any major nominations for the complex and dramatic role.

Laid to rest

Regardless, Perry’s acting career will go down in history. Not many actors in Hollywood have managed to achieve his level of success and leave an impactful impression on people.

Perry has been laid to rest at a Los Angeles cemetery following a private funeral last week. His five Friends co-stars and family members attended the ceremony, giving their friend their final farewell.

Perry’s resting place holds a special significance as the memorial park is right opposite the Warner Bros. studios. That was the place where Perry shot Friends for 10 years.

He may be gone but the legacy he left behind will forever be cherished and remembered.

