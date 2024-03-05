Sugar, Spice, & Everything Nice In Carlo Rino’s Powerpuff Girls Special Edition!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Get ready for a fashion revolution as Carlo Rino collaborates with Warner Bros to unveil the Powerpuff Girls Special Edition!

This chic lineup effortlessly merges nostalgia with contemporary style, featuring trendy crossbody bags and playful sneakers that capture the iconic charm of Townsville’s favourite heroes.

It’s not just a collection; it’s a bold statement that adds a touch of sugar, spice, and everything nice to your wardrobe. Elevate your style with this perfect blend of past and present, bringing animated nostalgia into modern fashion.

Powerpuff Girls Crossbody

Embrace the spirit of girl power with the Powerpuff Girls Crossbody—a fun accessory that rekindles cherished childhood memories.

This stylish crossbody bag, adorned with the iconic Powerpuff Girls, features a chain strap, adding an edgy vibe to your ensemble.

Perfectly sized for your essentials, this crossbody is your go-to companion for outings, blending convenience with a seriously exciting nod to the fabulous world of the Powerpuff Girls!

Powerpuff Girls Wallet Crossbody

The Powerpuff Girls Wallet Crossbody is the go-to accessory for those who crave both fashion and functionality.

Its sleek design offers efficient organization with a seamlessly integrated wallet compartment. Ideal for daily adventures, the crossbody strap ensures hands-free and stylish wear.

Crafted for those valuing fashion-forward choices, it goes beyond being a mere accessory—it’s an opportunity to match and create lasting memories with your best friends.

Powerpuff Girls Mini Double Bag

Elevate your style game with the Powerpuff Girls Mini Double Bag – a dynamic duo featuring a tote and mini bag adorned with our favourite Powerpuff Girls. This chic pairing goes beyond a simple accessory; it’s your ultimate sidekick for any occasion.

Whether you’re conquering the workday, heading to class, or having a blast with friends, the Mini Double Bag is your go-to partner in crime, adding a serious dose of excitement to your every moment!

Powerpuff Girls Sneakers

Feel the super speed vibes of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, and step into the animated charm of the Powerpuff Girls Sneakers – crafted for comfort with cushioned insoles and a supportive structure for all-day wear.

Perfect for casual outings, they effortlessly add a pop of character to any outfit. Adorned with playful and colourful graphics of our favourite heroes, these sneakers bring a lively touch to every step.

Celebrate the unstoppable power of girlhood with Carlo Rino’s playful and chic Powerpuff Girls Special Edition!

Drawing inspiration from our lovable superhero sisters, this vibrant lineup is a fun blend of nostalgia, style, and girl power—all neatly wrapped up in a package of “Sugar, Spice, and Everything Nice.”

Embrace the spirit of these iconic characters and let your style soar to new heights with this delightful collection.

Powerpuff Girls Special Edition price list:

● POWERPUFF GIRLS CROSSBODY: RM639

● POWERPUFF GIRLS WALLET CROSSBODY: RM399

● POWERPUFF GIRLS MINI DOUBLE BAG: RM599

● POWERPUFF GIRLS SNEAKERS – RM359

The Powerpuff Girls Special Edition is available at www.carlorino.net, in-store at Carlo Rino boutiques, nationwide and in major departmental stores.

