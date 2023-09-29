Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 29 September To 1 October

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Don’t know what to do this weekend in the Klang Valley? No worries, we got you. 👀

Head over to art exhibits, pop-up markets, musical shows and more this weekend.

Note that some of these events only happen for a day or can last for a whole month so look at the dates carefully.

29, 30 September & 1 October (Friday, Saturday & Sunday)

Here are events to enjoy with your family and friends on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

1. Pesta Kopi Extended 2023 (Coffee Fest) @ Piazza, Level 3, Pavilion Bukit Jalil (29 Sept – 1 Oct / Friday – Sunday, 10 am – 10 pm )

PESTA KOPI is back in KL this weekend with more than 40 coffee brands and vendors at Pavilion Bukit Jalil. There are lots of interesting coffee beans and drinks and a selection of delectable foods to be offered.

They’ll also have The Fastest Barista Challenge and other entertainment lined up during these three days.

For more info and updates, follow Pesta Kopi’s Instagram.

2. Jalan Jalan Bulan Pesta Tanglung (Weekly Market) @ Central Market (29 Sept – 1 Oct / Friday – Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm)

During this Mid-Autumn Festival, Jalan-Jalan Bulan Pesta Tanglung will bring Malaysians and tourists alike on a journey of love and celebration.

Besides shopping for curated clothes and accessories, you can also enjoy the scheduled Pitch-Pot Game, Traditional Hand Fan Art Drawing, Lantern Walk, or even be entertained by the live busking performance. Foodies on the flip side can find countless Instagram-worthy delicacies to feast on. Get ready to munch on a lot of MOONCAKES!

Follow Central Market’s Instagram for weekly events.

3. Top Viral Food Festival @ Sunway Putra Mall (29 Sept – 1 Oct / Friday – Sunday, 10 am – 10 pm)

Don’t know where to eat this weekend?

Top Viral Food Festival serves food from 20 viral vendors all in one place at the Sunway Putra Mall. A few of their vendors include Wagyu Skewer, Jagung Cheese Tarik, Hauslah, Bakso Beranak and many more. From mouthwatering briskets to doughnut pizzas, they’ve got it all.

Bring your family or friends to enjoy the food and engage in fun activities there as well.

Head on here for more info.

4. Wavy Market Vol 3 (Pop-up Market) @ Tiffin At The Yard, Sentul Depot (30 Sept – 1 Oct / Saturday – Sunday, 12 pm -10 pm)

Lokal Wave is a movement of clothing, art, music & food in Malaysia. This weekend, they’re collaborating with Tiffin At The Yard again, a venue in Sentul Depot that sells magnificent food and organises various events to bring you the third edition of Wavy Market, an exciting weekend market.

Shop till you drop for curated thrift, arts & crafts, handmade accessories, local brands and many more!

Visit here for more info.

5. Freed Ballet (International Ballet Performance) @ Plenary Hall, KLCC (30 Sept / Sunday, 8 pm)

Have you always dreamt of watching a ballet performance live? Well put on those tuxes and dresses because this is the time to watch a sophisticatedly mesmerising show!

Freed Ballet showcases the beauty and elegance of ballet, featuring talented international ballet dancers from Russia showcasing their skill and passion on stage. Masterpieces of world classics and fragments of the most famous ballets such as Swan Lake will be staged live in front of your very eyes.

So, you should hurry up and get the tickets here. They start from RM330. Click here for more info.

6. Malaysia Digital Content Festival (Digital Content Expo) @ KL Convention Centre (29 Sept – 1 Oct / Friday – Sunday, 9 am – 6 pm)

Malaysia Digital Content Festival (MYDCF) is an annual digital content industry gathering, brought to you by MDEC. This free-entry event brings the best in Animation, Games, Creative tech, Esports and many more for consumers to celebrate together with the content developer.

From XBOX and Nintendo launches to Mechamato and Boboiboy meet and greets, this event is for those interested in the gaming and animation scene.

Here are some of the few things you can look forward to – Cardfight, Beyblade, indie comics, games and animation, Esports tournaments, toys as well as gadgets.

For more info, visit their website.

7. The Golden Age of Stand Up (Comedy Show) @ KL Comedy Club, Bangsar (30 Sept / Sunday, 8.30 pm)

This Saturday night, 4 generations of stand-up comedy will bring you through a journey of lifetime laughter!

Featuring stand-up comedians like Rizal Van Geyzel, Nat Kang, Sim Tong, Raj, Zul and TC, find out what it means to be a comedian in your 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s.

Come and tickle your funny bone with their jokes this weekend.

You can still get the tickets here. They are priced at RM50.

Follow KL Comedy Club’s Instagram to keep up to date with their weekly shows.

8. Thrifted! Denim Days (Bundle Expo) @ Level 4, Da Men Mall (29 Sept – 1 Oct / Friday – Sunday, 10 am – 10 pm)

Are y’all fans of thrifted and preloved items? This is the perfect place to bring your friends and dates to! Thrifted is a big bundle event happening this weekend at Da Men Mall with a Denim theme, this time around.

There’s also a dress code for those interested fashionistas. Show up in your best Denim outfit and stand a chance to win cash prizes.

Don’t forget to bring those huge Ikea bags for those “accidental” hauls.

For more updates on their frequent events, visit their Instagram here.

9. Moonlit Dragon (Art Installation) @ Kwai Chai Hong (25 Aug – 8 Oct, 9 am – 12 am)

During this Mid-Autumn Festival, Kwai Chai Hong is decorated with enchanting dragons and captivating moons. The alley transforms into a dragon’s den, crafted with wooden frames, adorned with translucent plates and decorated with glowing lights to make the atmosphere as magical as it should be. Catch the Moonlit Dragon art installation from now until October.

Entrance is free. Go and take that perfect OOTD with your friends!

Head on to their Instagram to know more.

10. Thai Street Fest @ Lalaport BBCC (28 Sept – 8 Oct, 3 pm – 11 pm)

Craving Thai food?

Head on to the Thai Street Fest this weekend at Lalaport. Besides digging into scrumptious Pad Thai and Mango Sticky Rice, witness live graffiti demonstrations, cheer for a cultural kids pageant, dance to Thai DJ performances and many more.

In fact, stand a chance to win a pair of tickets to Bangkok when you shop till you drop there!

For more info, visit their Instagram.

11. Asia Food Festival @ MyTown, Town Park (22 Sept – 1 Oct, 11 am – 11 pm)

With over 50 stalls and 500 varieties of food, the Asia Food Fest is a festival celebrating Asian food culture from countries such as Japan, Thailand, China as well and Korea. From Mango Glutinous rice and Sushi to Dim Sum and Ramen, you’ll find lots of yummy cuisine here.

This fair features both Halal & Non-Halal stalls to cater to all food enthusiasts. Besides that, there will be live performances and dances, entertainment booths and fashion booths, too.

Head on to their Instagram for more details.

Upcoming event

Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (Event for Luxury Watches) @ Pavilion Kuala Lumpur (5 – 8 October / Next Thursday – Sunday)

The GPHG is a prestigious event that awards the best watches in the world.

This is a super crucial event for watches as each luxury brand will be sending in their best watches to be nominated for the award.

These nominated watches will then go on a tour, and one of their stops is in Kuala Lumpur. The tour is like a fancy showcase where people can see these amazing watches up close.

In Malaysia, “The Hour Glass” a famous watch retailer will host an event that will showcase 84 nominees in various categories such as men’s and women’s watches, jewellery ones, mechanical ones, sports watches, and many more.

While the exhibition is in Kuala Lumpur, there will be fun events for the public like workshops on watch photography, building your own mechanical clock, and even a colouring session for kids with a famous watch brand called Hublot.

For more info, visit here.

Upcoming Shows

Here are some of the ticketed events for upcoming shows. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a spot at your favourite performance or event.

Dewa19: A Night With The Orchestra Chapter 5, Live in Malaysia – Concert (29 September @ Axiata Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Senandung Malam Unplugged: Setengah Lima Menuju Senja – Concert (30 September @ Mega Star Arena) [Lineup: Payung Teduh & Sore]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Neon Music Festival: Halloween Edition (6 October @ Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Borneo Sonic Music Festival 2023 – Concert (6 – 7 October @ Sarawak Stadium, Kuching) [Line up: CL, Hyo, TaeYang, Suho, etc]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Sneakerlah 2023 – Sneaker Convention (7 – 8 October @ Mitec)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Tapau Fest – Concert (7 & 8 October @ Lenggong, Perak) [Line Up: Nadin Amizah, Zee Avi, etc]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Late Night Singing Chris Soh ACE 3rd Anniversary Concert (7 October @ JioSpace, PJ)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Fiersa Besari: Berjalan Mundur – Concert (12 October @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. The Music of Whitney Houston – Tribute Concert (14 October @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. BamBam The First World Tour: Area 52 (15 October @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Judika and the Gang – Concert (21 October @ Axiata Arena) [Judika, Sheila Hamzah, Haqiem Rusli, Marsha Milan]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Yunaverse ft Ai.z – Concert (22 October @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Anuar Zain: AZ40 – Concert (28 October @ Malawati Indoor Stadium)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Konsert Jilid Akhir: Ella Puteri Kota – Concert (28 October @ Spice Arena, Penang)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Rizky Fabian: Berona Day – Concert (3 November @ Axiata Arena KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Khai Bahar (11 November @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Konsert Patah Hati 2.0 – Concert (23 November @ Zepp KL) [Line Up: Bunkface, Neeta, Naim Daniel, Ismail Izzani, etc]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. D4vd: Petals to Thorns – Concert (29 November @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Meet Uncle Hussain (2 December @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. One OK Rock – Concert (15 December @ Axiata Arena)

More details here.

P/S: If you have any future events you want the world to know about, submit your suggestions to melissasu@therakyatpost.com.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.