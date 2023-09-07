[Watch] Caught On Camera: Abang-Abang Bomba To The Rescue!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With the viral Abang Bomba trend going on last year and this year during Merdeka Day, a lot of people love to see these heroes in action.

Whether it’s saving lives from fire, search and rescue during landslides or even helping a trapped helpless kitten, whatever they do, we look up to them and appreciate them very much.

As seen in a video, they did not hesitate to help out an aunty whose car broke down in the middle of the road.

The firefighters, from the TTDI Fire and Rescue Station, were captured on camera by another road user, with the footage going viral on social media.

(Credit: @emirhaqim / TikTok)

The video was posted by @emirhaqim on his TikTok account that garnered 227.1K views and almost 10K likes. Emir said that he saw the heartwarming incident while he was on his way to work yesterday (6 Sept).

In the video, he saw an aunty having problems with her car in the middle of the road, near the traffic light he was stopping at. Her car couldn’t start and she had to get out of it to get help. It was raining slightly too, so was an unfortunate incident for the aunty.

However, conveniently enough, the car broke down right across the street from the Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) Fire and Rescue station. And after a few moments, he saw not one, but at least seven firefighters rushing out to help the aunty. They seemed to be asking her what was wrong and decided to help her out together.

(Credit: @emirhaqim / TikTok)

When the light turned green, five of them pushed her car to the other side of the road while one was securing the traffic. The aunty just followed them along quietly while they pushed her car.

The video is so touching, isn’t it? Without us realizing it, it puts a smile on our faces when we see it.

Netizens applaud the abang bomba

Many who watched the viral video gave their thoughts in the comment section. Most of them were proud and grateful to the firefighters for helping the aunty.

One user even pointed out that they swooshed in just like a hero would.

Some also praised them as they always seemed prepared for any situation.



Seeing those brave heroes who go through life-or-death situations every day use their skills to help an innocent old lady just melts our hearts, doesn’t it?

So thank you, firefighters!

