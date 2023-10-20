[Watch] Firefighters “scammed” by Oyen

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

One thing that keeps our firemen busy apart from putting out fires and carrying out human related rescue work, is rescuing cats.

In a TikTok video shared by firefighter Waly Hashim, they set out on yet another call to rescue a cat that had apparently been stuck on the roof for three days.

Upon receiving the distress call, the firefighters geared up and went ahead on a mission to save the cat, an Oyen (ginger cat).

Upon arriving at the place, Oyen can be seen sitting on the roof in fear. When the cat saw the firemen, he started to walk on the roof, meowing at them.

However, what the abang bomba did not expect was to be scammed by the Oyen. (What?!!!)

Yes, you read it right. As the firemen were setting up the ladder to climb onto the roof, Oyen jumped down from the roof, landed on the ground beautifully, and ran off to meet another cat.

Looking at both the cats running away, the video remarked that it was probably a marital spat that led to Oyen staying on the roof for days.

While many people are getting scammed by online hackers and whatnot, our firefighters were scammed by Oyen.

