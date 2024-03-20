[Watch] Neighbourly Love: Bonding Over Lime Trees And Sambal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Wealth does not only mean money and property. Having good neighbours is also considered a blessing.

Recently, TikTok user @fitramlan shared how her Chinese neighbour planted lime trees in front of his house, for his Malay neighbours knowing that they often use it to cook sambal dishes.

She said that her neighbour had planted the same tree three times.

The neighbour not only helped plant the lime tree, but he also sometimes helped tend the vegetable plants in the backyard when they were not at home.

Not only that, according to the user, the Chinese neighbour also gives them fish and durian fruits when it is durian season.

From the conversation that they had in the video, it can be seen that they have a lovely bond despite coming from different backgrounds.

People who saw the video were overjoyed with the bond that these two neighbours had between them.

One of the netizens commented saying that it is a blessing to have a neighbour like that.

Some netizens also shared their experiences of living with various races around the neighbourhood.

Even though they are of different races and religions, netizens said their lives as neighbours are good enough that they often help each other when holding any events.

A Good Neighbour

Good neighbours usually have high moral principles and mutual respect for the local community.

At the same time, they will also be friendly and approachable and talk to each other to avoid small issues turning into serious conflicts.

When relations between neighbours are maintained well, our lives also become calmer without any disagreements.

If we are in trouble, our neighbours are the closest people who can help us. So, that is why we need to maintain good relations with our neighbours.

Indeed, truly great neighbours are hard to find. So, those who have good neighbours are lucky enough.

