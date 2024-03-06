[Watch] Customer Brings Along Monkey On Pharmacy Run, And He’s Well-Behaved

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We have seen many people bring their pets to the store. However, it is very rare to see someone bring along a pet monkey to a pharmacy.

Farmasi My Indah in Selama, Perak recently had such an encounter and it was recorded for posterity, with the video eventually being uploaded on the pharmacy’s TikTok page @farmasimyindah.

In the video, a customer came in carrying a monkey like you would a toddler.

The monkey was very well behaved which caught the attention of the cashier.

The monkey can be seen sitting quietly in the man’s arms while he paid for what he bought at the counter.

Before they left, the cashier greeted the monkey, because he was just too cute to ignore.

The monkey even shook and kissed the cashier’s hand when she extended it to him.

The monkey also allowed the cashier to pet it before returning to sit snuggly in his owner’s arms.

In the caption of the video, it was said that they were surprised to see the monkey being so well-behaved.

“So unexpected, so manja and polite,” the pharmacy said in the caption.

Many people who saw the video were surprised to see the monkey being very well-mannered.

One of the netizens jokingly said if the owner brought the monkey to a Raya open house, it would collect a lot of “duit raya” (money packets).

Others also said that the monkey was very cute and smart.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.