British Man Claims On TikTok That He Was Kicked Off Flight To Krabi

A British TikTok user with over 373K followers, Tom Birchy claimed that he was kicked off a Bangkok – Krabi flight recently.

He made the claim in a video.

Birchy claimed that he was calmly sitting down in his seat and minding his own business when another passenger walked past him and said mean things to him.

“They swore at me, they said bad things to me because I said oh no someone has a big bag,” he said in the video.

Later he asked the stewardess for assistance.

The stewardess came to speak to Birchy and he told the stewardess that he was very concerned with what had happened.

“….genuinely, I am concerned that someone walked past me and assaulted me,” Birchy said to the stewardess.

The stewardess said that she was concerned about it and asked Birchy to leave the aircraft and contact the ground staff.

Many people clapped as Birchy left the aircraft.

Later in another video, Birchy was seen communicating with the ground staff where he was asked to follow the airport patrol.

At the end of the day, he was not allowed back on the plane and had to stay one more night in Bangkok.

Many people who saw the video shared their thoughts about Birchy and how he handled the situation.

Others were also worried about his wife, Ellie, and asked if she was okay.

