[Watch] 5 Highlights Of The 2023 Merdeka Parade

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians flocked to Dataran Merdeka yesterday for the parade in conjunction with the 66th Merdeka celebrations.

According to several social media shares, some had even camped out from the night before to get good seats

Now that the dust has settled, what were the top five highlights of this year’s Merdeka Parade?

Many were in awe at what was on display yesterday which ranged from aerobatics to stunts to K9 dogs.

1. National Day Parade 2023: ‘Abang Bomba’

The Fire and Rescue Department’s procession during last year’s National Day celebrations caught many people’s attention.

‘Abang Bomba’ was once again eagerly anticipated by the guests at this occasion and garnered massive applause.

When several firefighters appeared carrying banners that stated “Abang Bomba Love You” and “Sayang Kamu Ketat Ketat,” the audience became even more animated.

Nah abang bomba korang tahun ni .. Semua mcm kena histeria bila diaorg lalu. Hahah 🤣 #MalaysiaMerdeka #AbangBomba

📍Putrajaya pic.twitter.com/AZtKaP4zog — Fazzlii 🐬 (@fazzlii) August 31, 2023

2. Rescue Dog, Frankie

The 2023 National Day parade featured firefighters as well as “Frankie,” a rescue dog. Frankie is one of the detection dogs from the Detection Unit (K9), used in fire investigations, cadaver search, search and rescue (SAR), and wilderness SAR operations.

🇲🇾K-9 unit and fire & rescue department stole the show this year at the Merdeka national day parade in Putrajaya . Salute and kudos 🌺❤️🌺❤️🌺 pic.twitter.com/sxKw9J8Wbz — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) August 31, 2023

3. RMAF Fighter Jet Show

Many guests were awestruck by the fighter jet display put on by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) at Dataran Putrajaya.

When you hear the roar of many fighter jets passing through the air at Dataran Putrajaya as you are watching this event live, it will definitely make your hair stand on its end.

There was also a cockpit view aired on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

View dari dalam pesawat, meremang weh pic.twitter.com/V9jQHEPNxZ — keem (@AkeemSharyzal) August 31, 2023

4. King and Queen’s meet and greet

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah attended the parade yesterday and some visitors had the chance to meet them up close.

Both were spotted shaking hands with visitors and this opportunity to shake hands with the King, known for his kind and amiable demeanor towards the people, excited many.

5. Motorcyle Daredevil Stunt

Apart from firemen, soldiers, and police, the parade also featured a motorcycle stunt display.

Sergeant Saidatul Husna Kamarudin accomplished a daring leap maneuver over 66 Royal Enfield motorbikes beautifully and with ease.

Saidatul’s debut stunt performance in front of the King and Queen made it much more noteworthy.

The Merdeka Parade is something that all Malaysians would want to witness live at least once in their lifetime.

This year, the spirit of being a Malaysian was displayed vividly through their cheers and excitement when watching the parade.

Went to the Merdeka Parade yesterday and it was chaotic😂



Was at dataran since 230am and dh ramai..the pic was taken at 515am😂 but it was so fun i love it..tapi tahun ni last la kot pg..sis tak larat dh😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KRscaQIJdU — YamVaxxed&Boosted (@mrmnzr) August 31, 2023

This is the epitome of the spirit and love that Malaysians have towards our motherland.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.