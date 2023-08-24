Oyen Of Serban Fame Gets On Talk Show

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Do you remember the viral video two weeks ago about an orange kitten standing on top of his owner’s serban (headgear) during the “Oh My Meow” Expo?

Well what do you know, Oyen made it on TV! Along with Atuk, her owner.

They were invited to Malaysia Hari Ini two days ago (21 Aug), a morning show airing every Monday to Friday on local channel, TV3.

The show was recorded by a TikTok user (@abangmanisdisini) and shared on his TikTok account.

The name’s Elly

On the show, Mohd Ali Ridza Abdul Latif or Atuk, revealed that the kitten’s name is Elly.

During the interview, he recounted the day when he brought Elly to the convention. Being a very pampered 4-month-old kitten, Elly loves to sit on Mohd Ali’s shoulders, but never actually climbed on top of his serban before.

As it was her first time in a crowded public place, Mohd Ali said that Elly was probably nervous by all the attention and panicked. Because of that, Elly climbed on top of his serban, and sat there.

Elly may have appeared relaxed and powerful looking down on everyone that day, but deep inside, perhaps Elly just felt safer sitting on the serban, away from all the strangers.

Also present during the interview was Mohd Ali’s son, Muhammad A’ribb Fuddin Mohd Ali Ridza who posted the video of his father and Elly on TikTok.

According to him, Elly came into their lives when his sibling found a kitten, who was not being breastfed by the mother, while the other siblings were hogging her milk.



Worried, Muhammad A’ribb Fuddin’s younger sibling took Elly in and soon the kitten made friends with their other cat Mok. The whole family loves Elly with the kitten having grown particularly fond of Mohd Ali and loved sitting on his shoulders.

The talk show also featured several photos of Elly and Mok. The family would also bring both on outings – Mok in a clear pet carrier and Elly in another.

Just for the Cat Expo that time, the felines even rode on the MRT. They’re sure calm and well behaved cats!

When asked about what are his thoughts on animal cruelty, Mohd Ali said that those people are inhumane. He said that everyone should show kindness to animals, especially cats, because even the Prophet Muhammad PBUH adored cats.

Additionally, with all the popularity surrounding them, Mohd Ali also revealed that Elly had a request to shoot a promotional commercial for a petshop business. They’re all very grateful for the opportunity and didn’t expect Elly to be a superstar.

Netizens are impressed

A lot of people saw the exciting news and reacted in the comment section of the TikTok video.

Most of them said that Elly’s face was so pure and pious looking, just like Atuk. Some were also impressed with how well Elly behaved on live TV. Guess you can say Oyen cats are born for fame!

Apart from being impressed, some were even jealous of the popularity Oyens are getting this year. Other than Oyen serban, also making headlines are Oyen Capybara at Zoo Negara and Oyen Elmina who was rescued from the site of a plane crash.

Others love Atok and how he handles Elly like a grandfather watching over his grandchild. A lot of people even praised that his voice is one of a kind, sounding a bit coarse like Batman or Vin Diesel. But Atuk told Malaysia Hari Ini that it was like Papa Rock Ramli Sarip.

You can watch the full interview here on MHI’s YouTube page.

