‘Oyen’ The Cat Is Zoo Negara’s Star Attraction

While people normally go to the zoo to see animals they won’t usually see while going about their daily lives, Zoo Negara is seeing an increase in visitors who make their way there to see “Oyen The Cat”.

So much so the ginger feline has been dubbed the “Star Of Zoo Negara”.

The good relationship between the cat and the capybaras has resulted in a spike in the number of zoo visitors, hitting over 3,000 on weekends.

According to Rosly @ Rahmat Ahmat Lana, the vice president of Zoo Negara, Oyen is becoming increasingly popular as a result of the rarity of his relationship with the capybaras since three years ago.

“Every day, 95 percent of the visitors who come just want to see Oyen. Oyen is very popular, that’s why I call it the Star of Zoo Negara. Visitor arrivals have also doubled, especially on weekends,” Rosly said, as reported by Bernama.

Oyen also has his own signage now at the capybara enclosure where he moved into.

A special event was held yesterday to put up a new signage for Oyen in conjunction with World Cat Day which is celebrated on 8 August every year.

The old signage was damaged and had to be taken down.

On Oyen’s legacy, Rosly said they were planning to find him a mate.

He said this was so Oyen can have children and if he is no longer around one day, his legacy will remain.

However, this could be a hard task to be accomplished as Oyen does not like to share his spotlight with other cats even if it is a female.

The zoo pledged its commitment to care for the cat by providing nutritious food and monitoring its health status.

Rosly is also glad that Oyen is more approachable these days as this will make it easy for them to attend to him incase he falls sick.

Previously, Oyen was rather aloof and not friendly with humans.

The friendship between Oyen and the capybaras has put Zoo Negara on the world map as it has also made headlines outside Malaysia.

