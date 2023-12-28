Newlyweds Choose Zoo Negara As Unique Photoshoot Destination, Triggers New Promo

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Wedding photoshoots have gained importance in recent years, as newlywed couples do not mind spending money to take photos of their memorable day.

Many couples and photographers have taken many creative photos in different places and settings; however, here is a couple who decided to have their wedding photoshoot at Zoo Negara.

Muhammad Ikmal Hakim Norman, 25, and his wife, Juni S. Susantie Herman, 43, had just been married and while still in their wedding attire, he made a unique suggestion.

“It was very unexpected. We went to Zoo Negara on Saturday (23 December) at about 4pm because my husband wanted us to have our wedding photos taken with the animals there,” Juni said.

After taking several shots, someone approached them saying that Zoo Negara’s Vice President wanted to meet them, as reported by Berita Harian.

At first, they were afraid they had crossed a line, but to their surprise, the Vice President, Datuk Rosly @ Rahmat Ahmat Lana, was there to simply greet them and was happy that they had chosen the zoo to celebrate their big day.

In fact, he invited them to come the next day with their wedding attire and granted them free admission to the zoo.

When they went there on Sunday, they were treated like VIPs. There were people playing kompang to celebrate them, and many visitors who came there took photos with the couple.

“On top of that, Zoo Negara prepared lunch for us, allowed us access to take photos closer to the animals, and we got VIP seats during the animal show,” Juni said, as reported by Bernama.

The whole event also triggered Zoo Negara to launch a package for other couples to have their wedding photoshoot at the zoo.

Newlywed couples who come with their full wedding attire will gain free admission to the zoo, while their entourage will receive a 20% discount.

To qualify, the couple needs to bring their marriage document and wedding invitation card.

The offer is valid within eight days of their wedding.

