Zoo Negara Hit By Flash Floods, One Capybara’s Escape Attempt Shortlived

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Zoo Negara was hit by flash floods yesterday (18 October) at around 5pm.

A video on TikTok showed staff of the zoo wading in waters almost knee-deep in the area near the entrance.

In the video shared by @bosyakuza_2207 the area looked like a lake.

However, according to Deputy President of Zoo Negara Rosly @ Rahmat Ahmat Lana, the flood was not as bad as before.

He also added that at the time of the incident, the staff were still present and were prepared to deal with the floodwaters, as reported by Harian Metro.

Fortunately, none of the animals were harmed.

However, one of the capybaras escaped from its enclosure, but its escape was shortlived as they managed to catch it.

The cleaning process of the zoo was completed by 11pm and it is back to normal today.

Zoo Negara was not the only place that was affected by flash floods yesterday.

Videos of the MRR2 highway also facing the same unfortunate situation have been circulating on social media.

This is very concerning as the floods happened during the evening rush hour.

Many who saw the video have raised their concerns in the comment section.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.