Oyen In Zoo Negara Has A Competition And Her Name Is Ompok

Most Malaysians would know that Oyen is now an official member of Zoo Negara and he identifies himself as a Cat-pybara.

He even has his own signage at the Capybara enclosure, considering he has taken it upon himself to move there, permanently.

However, his popularity isn’t gonna last long as there’s a new fluffy predator in town.

Meet Ompok, a calico cat

Just three days ago, a TikTok user (@mamacat), posted a video of her going to the zoo and finding another feline dominating the capybara enclosure. Oyen was there too, but he didn’t look all that welcoming. The video garnered 116 K views and 10.4 K likes at the time of writing.

Judging from the video, Oyen seems to be giving Ompok the stare, obviously threatened by its existence there. The video owner also said that she heard Oyen growling a bit to show his dominance.

Meanwhile, Ompok just timidly laid there on the stone, staring him in the eye closely too.

Do you think there’s something going on between the two? Territorial war? A little romance maybe?

The ironic thing about all this is that the Capybaras didn’t even seem to care.

Netizens were amused

A lot of people chimed in the comment section and expressed their amusement towards the animals.

Some wondered if the Capybara enclosure had turned into a feline enclosure.

Some assume that Ompok is his girlfriend.

Others think that Ompok, a worthy challenger has finally come to steal Oyen’s throne.

So what do you think is happening? Do you think the Capybara would mind the shared attention?

