[Watch] The Curious Case Of Atok And Oyen At The “Oh My Meow” Expo

Many go viral for various reasons these days. An unassuming senior citizen has also gone viral for doing what comes naturally for cat people.

The man, dressed in a jubah and serban, turned heads when he was spotted at the Oh My Meow Expo that happened recently at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre, as he walked around with an “oyen” (ginger cat).

The expo was on everything cats and many visitors brought along their feline friends.

This man and his cat stood out from the rest because his “oyen” was perched on his serban (headgear).

The cat looked very comfortable sitting on the man’s serban, considering it gave him a nice view of the exhibition and the curious onlookers.

Videos of this “atok and his oyen” have been spreading like wildfire on social media platforms.

It was very heartwarming to witness the relationship between both the elderly man and the cat because it was not that different from a dad carrying his kid on his shoulders.

Some of the onlookers probably felt the same way as they were excited to witness this cute bond.

Many even took out their mobile phones and started taking pictures of them and some were also seen patting the cat as the man walked by.

However, the identity of the man and his cat remain unknown.

Nevertheless, the beautiful relationship that they share caught the attention of many

This incident reminds us of a particular episode of Mr Bean’s animated cartoon where Mr Bean took a cat and placed it on his bald head. A photo of it made the front page and soon the “cat coiffure” became a sought-after hairstyle!

