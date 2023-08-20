‘Oyen’ Cat Rescued & Survives Elmina Plane Crash

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

An orange cat was reportedly rescued from the crash site involving a private plane near the City of Elmina township in Shah Alam, Selangor.

An Instagram post shared by the Zul Erwan Veterinary Clinic revealed that ‘Oyen’ the cat was rushed to the vet for treatment by the Health Ministry’s (KKM) ambulance team. The posting also thanked the authorities for their fast action in rescuing the animal.

Images showed that the cat had injuries on the left side of its body, but appeared to be doing well.

TRP learned that authorities found Oyen near the crash site and provided the animal with first aid before sending it for further treatment.

The stray, male cat suffered a 15cm gash from the top to the bottom of the ribs, believed to have either been caused by debris from the crash or when the animal was spooked and tried to run away during the incident.

Oyen is currently in stable condition and was eating, but is still scared and traumatised by what happened.

The cat received a flood of get well soon messages from netizens who also came to express gratitude towards the vets and authorities who came to the feline’s aid.

10 people were killed, including the pilot, co-pilot, six passengers and two motorists, when a twin-engine Beechcraft 390 (Premier 1) aircraft crashed on the Guthrie Highway on Thursday (August 17) while travelling from Langkawi, Kedah to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.