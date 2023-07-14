Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 14 To 16 July

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Don’t know what to do this weekend in the Klang Valley? No worries, we got you. 👀

Head over to art exhibits, pop-up markets, musical shows and more this weekend.

Note that some of these events only happen for a day or can last for a whole month so look at the dates carefully.

If you wanna skip to the specific day you want, choose your preferred day here.

Here are some of the events that are still ongoing from our previous list.

READ MORE: Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 7 To 9 July

Ongoing Events

1. Malaysia Thailand Halal Food Festival – Mathaf (Thai Food Fest) @ Star Avenue Lifestyle Mall, Subang (7 – 16 July, 11 am – 11.30 pm)

At the Malaysia Thailand Halal Food Festival (MATHAF), you’ll find various Thai cuisine that you’ve been craving. Fried baby crabs, mango sticky rice, Thai teas, LokChing, Thai laksa, coconut sticky rice ice cream and many more!

Mathaf moves to various places in the Klang Valley regularly, so do check out their Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to keep up to date.

2. TukTuk Thai Food Fair @ Town Park, Mytown (7 – 16 July, 12 pm – 12 am)

With over 40 stalls and 300 varieties of original Thai Food, the Tuk Tuk Thai Food Fair is another festival celebrating Thai culture, food and products.

This fair features both Halal & Non-Halal stalls to cater to all food enthusiasts. Besides that, there are Thai live performances and dances, a TukTuk car photo space, entertainment booths and fashion booths too.

Visit here for more info.

3. Swiss Dream Circus: The Comeback (Circus Show) @ Mutiara Park, Mutiara Damansara (28 June – 23 July, 11 am – 8 pm)

Do you love watching circus shows? Well then look no further, the Swiss Dream Circus is now in Malaysia.

From acrobatics to daredevils, the Swiss Dream Circus features acts such as a clown show, Rola-Rola performances, knife-throwing, a violin performance, Icarin games, BMX stunts, aerial straps, laser man, Cyr Wheel, LED dance and more.

So bring along your friends and family to Mutiara Damansara while their shows last.

Browse the tickets here. They start from RM49.

4. MaoYen (Cat Art Exhibition) @ GMBB (8 – 30 July, 11 am – 8 pm)

Originating from the fusion and play of the word “Mao” (猫 cat in Chinese) and “Oyen” (Oren/Orange), translating to “Orange Cat”, this collaborative showcase features cat-enthusiasts and artists celebrating the charm and mischievousness of ginger cats.

It also offers creative workshops every weekend where you can create your own meow-sterpieces, not to mention exclusive merchandise such as stickers and postcards of ginger cats!

For more info, visit GMBB’s Instagram.

5. Tafsir Semula Exhibition (Art Exhibition) @ Rumah Tangsi (7 – 18 July, 10 am – 5 pm)

Tafsir Semula translates to Reinterpretation.

For this exhibition, artists feature their works of reinterpretation on heritage and culture, but not limited to conventional aspects of them.

The idea is, heritage and culture are constantly changing and evolving via art-making. So this exhibition highlights the reinterpretation of their appreciation of myths, pantun and cultural imagery.

Click here for more info.

6. Faraway (Art Exhibition) @ GMBB (7 July – 30 September, 11 am – 5 pm)

Published by Innovation Media in December 2022, Faraway is a collection of charming artworks inspired by Farmer’s travel to Switzerland. Snow-capped peaks, lush valleys, emerald waves, and lakes reflecting the sky, all resemble a fairyland under Farmer’s clear lines and soft colours.

This three-month free exhibition (7th July – 30th September 2023) is part of the book’s ongoing promotion, while also helping Farmer and Innovation Media reach out to new audiences.

Visit here for more info.

7. Biar Pete de Besuara (Art Exhibition) @ Gallery Gerimis, GMBB (27 May – 30 September)

Biar Pete de Besuara is an exhibition by Bah Saluji, a writer and illustrator of two Orang Asli children’s books. The exhibition title is Semai for ‘Let the Maps Speak’.

According to the exhibition: “If an Orang Asli map had a voice, it would tell the story of a peaceful people living for countless generations in harmony with the rainforest.”

Bah Saluji and his vibrant watercolour paintings showcase that idyllic life – but also today’s harsh reality of the rampant encroachment of Orang Asli customary land. This exhibition invites us to reflect on our own relationship with the land and the urgent need for greater respect for indigenous rights.

Entry to the exhibition is free so what else are you waiting for?

8. The World Of Tim Burton (Exhibition) @ Pavilion Bukit Jalil (21 March – 30 July, 10 am – 10 pm)

For the first time in Southeast Asia and the last stop in Asia – The long-awaited ‘The World of Tim Burton’ Pop-Up Museum is finally here at Pavilion Bukit Jalil!

Featuring numerous talented works from Tim Burton’s early stages of sketches and drawings to the talented artist’s most recent projects of puppets and life-sized sculptures used in his film work, you’ll be sure to step into an incredible experience like no other!

Tickets are priced at RM88 per pax but they have discounts for kids, seniors, students and OKUs. For more details, visit here.

Read our review of the first look at the exhibition below.

READ MORE: A Glimpse Into The World Of Tim Burton

9. The World Of Nickelodeon Malaysia (Kids Cartoon Carnival) @ Pavilion Bukit Jalil (28 April – 23 July, 10 am – 10 pm)

Are your kids a fan of Nickelodeon’s cartoons? This carnival is the perfect place for families to bring their kids and have a fun time together with 17 interesting stations and tonnes of photo opportunities set up over 14,000 square feet.

You’ll even spot characters from shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dora the Explorer, and Bubble Guppies so bring your kids for a fun day at the carnival!

READ MORE: First Ever Nickelodeon-Themed Carnival In Malaysia

Tickets start at RM16 for adults and RM46 for kids. Book them here.

Here are specific events to enjoy with your family and friends on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

14 July (Friday)

1. Simply Comedy Presents: Asyraf, Mikhail & Muzakir (Comedy Show) @ Simply Comedy by Tin Box x Harith Iskander, Publika Shopping Center (13 – 15 July, 8 pm, 9.30 pm)

Join Simply Comedy as they bring you multiple nights of side-splitting humour. Featuring Asyraf Kamal, Mikhail Svrcula and Muzakir Xynll, it’s going to be nights filled with laughter and smiles as each performance is unique, where every joke is fresh and every laugh is real.

Admission is FREE so don’t miss out! Click here for registration. Visit their Instagram to know more.

2. Jelitawan & Lelaki Haiwan – Malaysian Version (Musical Theatre) @ Dewan Tunku Abdul Rahman, MaTiC (14 – 15 July, 8.30 pm)

Matic and My Seni Budaya present a musical theatre called Jelitawan & Lelaki Haiwan at MaTiC this weekend. The play is an adaptation of the French tale, La Belle Et La Beta, or Beauty and the Beast, a classic Disney fairytale.

Entry for the play is free so do come early as the seats are on a first-come-first-serve basis.

For more info, visit here.

3. Laman Girang Gumbira (Pop-up Market) @ Central Market (14 – 16 July, 10 am – 8 pm)

With Pasar Seni’s weekly market, you can chill down to this week’s theme of cosy picnics and happiness. Besides selling cute apparel and accessories, there will be delicious food and beverages, arts and crafts and also live melodies to keep you company during your shopping experience.

Follow Central Market’s Instagram for more weekly events.

15 & 16 July (Saturday & Sunday)

1. Just Jokes: Saturday Night Laughs (Comedy Show) @ Lyf Hotel, Raja Chulan KL (15 July, 8.30 pm)

Saturday Night Laughs is a weekly stand-up comedy night at Just Jokes where they feature a combination of new jokes and old jokes. Some of the comics are Just Jokes’ regulars which are Prakash Daniel, Mahyar, Arul, Yash, Bella and many more special guests.

Whether you’re destressing from work or school or just wanna hang out with your friends or date, this is a great place to chill and get a few good laughs.

Tickets are still available here but they’re limited. They are priced at RM35 each.

2. Nijigen Expo July 2023 (ACG Expo) @ MVEC (15 – 16 July, 10 am – 8 pm)

Nijigen Expo is an exhibition which provides an all-in-one A.C.G ( Anime, Comic and Games) experience to all the fans who truly love this anime culture nationwide and even worldwide.

There will be international performances, an anisong concert, a meet & greet with international cosplayers or artists, international tournaments and so on this weekend.

You can still get your tickets here. They start from RM52.

3. Pet Social Open Day by Puppy School @ The Square by Jaya One (15 – 16 July, 9 am – 4 pm)

On the 6th event for Jaya One’s Education Programs & Bazaar Pillars, Puppy School is doing a pet open day. As Malaysia’s premier canine kindergarten, puppy school will be hosting a range of fun enriching activities such as dog training classes, an agility challenge, an adoption drive, a mini bazaar and an ice block pool too. Click here to know more bout the activities this weekend.

Besides that, Jaya One will organize a few more pet-friendly events this July so visit here for more details.

4. Luna (Dance Theatre) @ KLPAC ( 14 – 16 July, 8 pm, 3 pm)

Choreographer Bulareyaung Pagarlava and his dancers went deep into the mountains in central Taiwan, to learn how to survive in mountainous forests in the Luluna village of the Bunun tribe in Nantou County.

From daily chants to the “exploit-boasting” acts of traditional hunters, they incorporate dance arts into the Bunun culture to reflect the tradition, to reflect the contemporary, and to allow dancers to explore and return to their inner selves.

The dance work summons those who have been separated from nature to enter the mountains in which the piece breathes, creating an opportunity for a dialogue between traditional and modern times.

You can still get the tickets here. They are priced at RM80 per ticket.

5. Civilians’ Bazaar (Pop-up Market) @ GMBB (15 – 16 July, 11 am – 7 pm)

This weekend, the Civilians’ Bazaar is in Ping Min’s old place in GMBB!

Today, GMBB not only has many new tenants, but the Ground Floor is also pet-friendly, making it easier to chill at the market with your furry little friends!

They welcome everyone to bring their pets with them while they shop for apparel, accessories, food, beverages, arts and crafts and more.

Follow Ping Min Market’s Instagram for more weekly updates.

6. Commons’ Indulgence (Pop-up Market) @ Commons KL, Bukit Bintang (15 – 16 July, 11 am – 7 pm)

Enjoy some weekend fun along with over 30 vendors selling food, drinks, desserts, fashion items, gifts, and pet supplies. Wind down with your family, partner, friends, and pets here this weekend. Shop for all food, gifts, products, and services that are local, homemade, handcrafted, personalized & unique.

For more info, visit their Instagram.

7. Bon Odori (Japanese Festival) @ Lalaport (15 – 16 July, 4 pm – 10 pm)

Immerse yourself with Japanese traditions as they come alive at LaLaport BBCC, this weekend!

Join an unforgettable experience of Japanese culture where you get to enjoy authentic Japanese food, be mesmerized by the traditional performances and also enjoy some fun games! Admission is free!

Visit here for more info.

8. Sakti: Malay Theatre @ PJPAC (14 – 16 July, 8 pm)

‘Ulek Mayang’ (one of the oldest art forms in Malaysia) is a traditional Malay folk dance/tale, treasured by Malaysians. Synergizing the artistry of air artists VIVA Circus and musicians HANDS Percussion in narrating excerpts of this story not only promises a very interesting collaboration but will present visuals that audiences will find captivating.

Sakti will be performed across the stage through aerial acrobatics and accompanied by contemporary music with drums, percussion, gamelan and other musical instruments.

For the tickets, click here. They start at RM84.

9. Out For Fame (Graffiti Art Festival) @ Art Depo, National Art Gallery (15 – 16 July, 10 am – 11 pm)

Out Of Fame is a small festival celebrating graffiti art accompanied by beats from the local music scene.

Drop by for some fun activities such as art exhibitions, graffiti workshops, F&B stalls and also some sweet beats from our local ‘indie’ bands. Entry for this event is FREE.

Celebrating National Art Gallery’s 65th anniversary, witness a graffiti jam with over 65 talented graffiti artists. You could also try creating awesome graffiti with the guidance of experienced artists too!

Visit here for more info.

10. This Is Johan (Joe Flizzow) – Live In Concert @ JioSpace, PJ (15 July, 8.30 pm)

This is the must-see event of the year for Malaysian hip-hop fans!

The legendary rapper, songwriter, and producer who’s been at the forefront of the country’s music scene for years, Joe Flizzow!

Get ready for an electrifying performance featuring his most popular hits, and a celebration of Malaysian hip-hop culture that’s not to be missed.

You can still get tickets here. They have RM288 and RM388 tickets left.

11. The Sacred Riana Conjuring Live In KL (Magic Show) @ Plenary Hall, KLCC (15 July, 8 pm)

The Sacred Riana Conjuring Live In Kuala Lumpur is coming to Malaysia this 15 July 2023 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Hailing from Indonesia, The Sacred Riana, or Marie Antoinette Riana Graharani is a renowned gothic-inspired magician who won season two of Asia’s Got Talent in 2017.

Her spine-chilling act is going to blow your socks off as she is one of the world’s most famous and bizarre illusionists.

You can still get your tickets here. They start from RM403.

READ MORE: Asia’s Got Talent Winner ‘The Sacred Riana’ Will Creep You Out This July With Her Chilling Conjuring Magic Show

READ MORE: Sacred Riana Says Bring Something Belonging To A Dead Loved One Ahead Of KL Show

Upcoming Shows

Here are some of the ticketed events for upcoming shows. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a spot at your favourite performance or event.

Konsert Lagenda Rock Vol 1 – Concert (16 July @ Mega Star Arena KL) [Line Up: XPDC, Rustry Blade, May, Babylon]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. The Colours Of Bang Yongguk: KL – Concert (20 July @ Shantanand Auditorium)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Good Vibes Festival – Concert (21 – 23 July @ Sepang International Circuit) [Line Up: The 1975, The Kid Laroi, Dhruv, Sabrina Carpenter, Giveon]

Get the tickets here.

Get the tickets here. Just Jokes: A Very Tragikomedi Show – Comedy Show (22 July @ Papan House PJ)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Kugiran Masdo – Concert (22 July @ Dean Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Great British Circus Hollywood – Circus Show (21 July – 3 September @ Stadium Bukit Jalil)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Radwimps Asian Tour 2023 – Concert (25 July @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Sulur Nakasari – Malay Traditional Dance Performance (28 & 29 July @ Istana Budaya)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Any Games Con 2023 – Tabletop Games Convention (29 – 30 July @ Jaya Shopping Centre, PJ)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Art Of Speed – Automotive Exhibition (29 & 30 July @ Maeps, Serdang)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Muse: Will Of The People World Tour KL – Concert (29 July @ Bukit Jalil National Stadium)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Kunto Aji – Concert (4 August @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Atas Angin Festival – Concert (5 August @ MytownKL Roof 7) [Line Up: Masdo, IAmNeeta, DramaBand, HyperAct, 6ixth Sense, Amir Jahari, etc]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Senada – Concert (6 August @ Bently Music Auditorium, PJ) [Line Up: Perunggu, Bayangan, Efek Rumah Kaca]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Hitman: David Foster & Friends – Concert (7 August @ Mega Star Arena KL) [Line Up: Michael Bolton, Peabo Bryson, Katharine McPhee, loren Allred, Siti Nurhaliza]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Repvblik: 19 Anniversary Live In KL – Concert (11 August @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Mr. Big: The Big Finish – Concert (14 August @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Bruno Major: Tour Of Planet Earth 2023 – Concert (20 August @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Kepci Music Fest – Concert (26 August @ Stadium Malawati) [Line Up: Amy Search, Misha Omar, Insomniacks, Yonnyboii, MK (K-Clique)]

More info here.

More info here. Wings at the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show – Concert (26 August @ Dewan Merdeka WTCKL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Aku Faizal Tahir – Concert (2 September @ Dewan Merdeka, WTCKL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Kodaline: Live In Kuala Lumpur – Concert (7 & 8 September @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Wakin Chau – Concert (9 September @ Axiata Arena)

More info here.

More info here. The Music Of Stevie Wonder – Tribute Concert (9 September @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. The Music of Whitney Houston – Tribute Concert (14 October @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Concert of the Champions – Long Live the QUEEN – Tribute Concert (20 – 23 September @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Judika and the Gang – Concert (21 October @ Axiata Arena) [Judika, Sheila Hamzah, Haqiem Rusli, Marsha Milan]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Khai Bahar (11 November @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Meet Uncle Hussain (2 Dec @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. One OK Rock – Concert (15 December @ Axiata Arena)

More details here.

