Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 7 To 9 July

Head over to art exhibits, pop-up markets, musical shows and more this weekend.

Note that some of these events only happen for a day or can last for a whole month so look at the dates carefully.

If you wanna skip to the specific day you want, choose your preferred day here.

Here are some of the events that are still ongoing from our previous list.

Ongoing Events

1. Swiss Dream Circus: The Comeback (Circus Show) @ Mutiara Park, Mutiara Damansara (28 June – 23 July, 11 am – 8 pm)

Do you love watching circus shows? Well then look no further, the Swiss Dream Circus is now in Malaysia.

From acrobatics to daredevils, the Swiss Dream Circus features acts such as a clown show, Rola-Rola performances, knife-throwing, a violin performance, Icarin games, BMX stunts, aerial straps, laser man, Cyr Wheel, LED dance and more.

So bring along your friends and family to Mutiara Damansara while their shows last.

Browse the tickets here. They start from RM49.

2. Biar Pete de Besuara (Art Exhibition) @ Gallery Gerimis, GMBB (27 May – 30 September)

Biar Pete de Besuara is an exhibition by Bah Saluji, a writer and illustrator of two Orang Asli children’s books. The exhibition title is Semai for ‘Let the Maps Speak’.

According to the exhibition: “If an Orang Asli map had a voice, it would tell the story of a peaceful people living for countless generations in harmony with the rainforest.”

Bah Saluji and his vibrant watercolour paintings showcase that idyllic life – but also today’s harsh reality of the rampant encroachment of Orang Asli customary land. This exhibition invites us to reflect on our own relationship with the land and the urgent need for greater respect for indigenous rights.

Entry to the exhibition is free so what else are you waiting for?

3. IYKYK (Pop-up Market) @ Vanity Atrium, Sunway Velocity Mall (28 June – 9 July)

Join Sunway Velocity for an extraordinary pop-up event where they bring the vibrant spirit of the Y2K era back to life! Indulge in the nostalgia of the 2000s as they transport you back to the days of flip phones, frosted tips, and bedazzled everything.

Indulge in the thrill of discovering your favourite influencers’ brands by visiting over 20 vendors. Besides that, you can also join exciting textile product workshops, and participate in a fun photo contest while you’re there.

For more info, visit here.

4. The World Of Tim Burton (Exhibition) @ Pavilion Bukit Jalil (21 March – 30 July, 10 am – 10 pm)

For the first time in Southeast Asia and the last stop in Asia – The long-awaited ‘The World of Tim Burton’ Pop-Up Museum is finally here at Pavilion Bukit Jalil!

Featuring numerous talented works from Tim Burton’s early stages of sketches and drawings to the talented artist’s most recent projects of puppets and life-sized sculptures used in his film work, you’ll be sure to step into an incredible experience like no other!

Tickets are priced at RM88 per pax but they have discounts for kids, seniors, students and OKUs. For more details, visit here.

Read our review of the first look at the exhibition below.

5. The World Of Nickelodeon Malaysia (Kids Cartoon Carnival) @ Pavilion Bukit Jalil (28 April – 23 July, 10 am – 10 pm)

Are your kids a fan of Nickelodeon’s cartoons? This carnival is the perfect place for families to bring their kids and have a fun time together with 17 interesting stations and tonnes of photo opportunities set up over 14,000 square feet.

You’ll even spot characters from shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dora the Explorer, and Bubble Guppies so bring your kids for a fun day at the carnival!

Tickets start at RM16 for adults and RM46 for kids. Book them here.

Here are specific events to enjoy with your family and friends on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

7 June (Friday)

1. Malaysia Thailand Halal Food Festival – Mathaf (Thai Food Fest) @ Star Avenue Lifestyle Mall, Subang (7 – 16 July, 11 am – 11.30 pm)

At the Malaysia Thailand Halal Food Festival (MATHAF), you’ll find various Thai cuisine that you’ve been craving. Fried baby crabs, mango sticky rice, Thai teas, LokChing, Thai laksa, coconut sticky rice ice cream and many more!

Mathaf moves to various places in the Klang Valley regularly, so do check out their Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to keep up to date.

2. Simply Comedy Presents: Shaq, Russel, Raqib (Comedy Show) @ Simply Comedy by Tin Box x Harith Iskander, Publika Shopping Center (6 – 8 July, 8 pm, 9.30 pm)

Join Simply Comedy as they bring you multiple nights of side-splitting humour. Featuring Russel Curtis, Shaq Munisamy and Raqib Karim, it’s going to be nights filled with laughter and smiles as each performance is unique, where every joke is fresh and every laugh is real.

Admission is FREE so don’t miss out! Click here for registration. Visit their Instagram to know more.

3. Thrifted (Bundle Event) @ Da Men Mall (6 – 9 July, 10 am – 10 pm)

Are y’all fans of thrifted and preloved items? This is the perfect place to bring your friends and dates to! Thrifted is a big bundle event happening this weekend at Da Men Mall. From cheap apparel and gorgeous accessories to scrumptious food this is a place to be this weekend!

There’s also a dress code for those interested fashionistas. Show up in your best Bohemian/Hippie/Retro outfit and stand a chance to win cash prizes.

Don’t forget to bring those huge Ikea bags for those “accidental” hauls.

Entry for the expo is RM5. For more info, visit here.

4. Underground Thrifted (Bundle Event) @ Sungei Wang (5 – 9 July, 10 am – 10 pm)

Hold on now, there’s not one, but two bundle events this week?!? Stylish & cheap clothes, here we come!

Bundle Expo is another event gathering various vendors who sell thrifted items for less. From shoes and hats to printed shirts to denim jeans, there’s a lot of shopping you gotta get to. Let’s dive in together!

Click here for more info.

5. Tapir-lah X Finch Market (Pop-up Market) @ Central Market (7 – 9 July, 10 am – 8 pm)

This weekend, a total of 100 Tapir sculptures are coming to Pasar Seni to create awareness about Tapir – one of the endangered species on our planet Earth.

So come and join them, and tag your family and friends along to see these cuties. Plus, there will be a bazaar with a number of interesting vendors, fun activities & workshops awaiting you guys.

Follow their Instagram for more weekly events.

8 & 9 July (Saturday & Sunday)

1. Adoption Carnival (Pet Adoption Drive) @ The Square by Jaya One (8 – 9 July, 11 am – 6 pm)

On the 5th event for Jaya One’s Rehoming Programs & Bazaar Pillars, they’re doing an Adoption Carnival featuring some adorable orphaned pets such as cats (Saturday & Sunday), dogs (Saturday) and rabbits (Sunday). There will also be a small pet bazaar for pet families to get some pet essentials while supporting a good cause.

There’s also a cat show on Sunday featuring amazing rescued/adopted cats. This show allows them to tell their stories and shows that with a little love and a wonderful home, rescue cats are beautiful too!

Besides that, Jaya One will organize a few more pet-friendly events this July so visit here for more details.

2. An Uncommon Journey II (Orchestra) @ KLPAC (8 & 9 July, 8.30 pm, 3 pm)

A project with a big heart and even bigger dreams, The klpac Symphonic Band’s outreach collaborative programme entitled An Uncommon Journey II returns with 48 talented musicians from Klang Valley, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Perak undergoing intensive training which will culminate in public concerts.

This truly international and varied programme takes music lovers through works by Dutch, Japanese, Austrian, Italian, American, Belgian and Italian composers as well as our very own pride and joy – arranger Wong Chee Yean with his lovely rendition of Rasa Sayang and composer Lim Yu-Yao’s Eternal Blossom Overture, making its world premiere at the concert.

You can still get the tickets here. They are priced at RM50 per ticket.

3. 90’s Mega Mix (Party) @ (8 July, 8 pm till late)

Mixbag masters Robotron 5000 and Bunga will take you on a journey through the sensational sounds of the 90s at @hellorexkl. Whether it’s hip-hop, Britpop, boy/girl bands, acid rave or cheesy Eurodance – these are just some of the genres that make up the thrilling decade.

Entry to the event is free. You could also stand a chance to win 2 pairs of 3-day Good Vibes Festival passes while you’re there.

For more info, visit their Instagram.

4. Sunshine Love Market (Pop-up market) @ Doplohtiga Space, KL (8 – 9 July, 12 pm – 9 pm)

Part of creating a healing space through art, The Messy Club is all about supporting local artists. Happening this weekend, Sunshine Love Market features a creative market selling clothes, accessories, and food. They will also have music, games, a photo booth and workshops.

You are also invited to have a picnic there and chill with your family and friends.

Visit here for more info.

5. Konsert P.Ramlee Signature A Minor 7 (Tribute Concert) @ PJPAC (7 – 8 July, 8.30 pm)

This tribute concert celebrates memorable, nostalgic and award-winning hits from films directed and starring Allahyarham Tan Sri P. Ramlee. This 75-minute performance is set to take audiences on a journey through time, reminiscing important moments in P. Ramlee’s life and philosophies in songwriting and filmmaking.

For the tickets, click here. They start at RM125.

6. MaoYen (Cat Art Exhibition) @ GMBB (8 – 30 July, 11 am – 8 pm)

Originating from the fusion and play of the word “Mao” (猫 cat in Chinese) and “Oyen” (Oren/Orange), translating to “Orange Cat”, this collaborative showcase features cat-enthusiasts and artists celebrating the charm and mischievousness of ginger cats.

It also offers creative workshops every weekend where you can create your own meow-sterpieces, not to mention exclusive merchandise such as stickers and postcards of ginger cats!

For more info, visit GMBB’s Instagram.

7. Faraway (Art Exhibition) @ GMBB (7 July – 30 September, 11 am – 5 pm)

Published by Innovation Media in December 2022, Faraway is a collection of charming artworks inspired by Farmer’s travel to Switzerland. Snow-capped peaks, lush valleys, emerald waves, and lakes reflecting the sky, all resemble a fairyland under Farmer’s clear lines and soft colours.

This three-month free exhibition (7th July – 30th September, 2023) is part of the book’s ongoing promotion, while also helping Farmer and Innovation Media reach out to new audiences.

Visit here for more info.

8. NusaFest (Concert) @ Bandar Malaysia, Sungai Besi (8 & 9 July, 12 pm – 12 am)

Nusa Fest 2023 is a two-day music and art festival celebrating the Nusantara culture. They’re bringing in talent from three countries – Malaysia, Singapore & Indonesia – on stage for a weekend fun time at Bandar Malaysia, KL.

Some of the lineups for this festival are Search, Wings, Forceparkbois, Masdo and many more.

Besides that, there will also be a bazaar curated by R!uh, selling food, clothes, and accessories at the event too.

Get your tickets to the concert here. They are priced at RM200 for both days.

Upcoming Shows

Here are some of the ticketed events for upcoming shows. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a spot at your favourite performance or event.

