Fun Things To Do This Weekend From 9 To 11 February 

The Lunar New Year is this weekend, which means many of our Chinese friends will be out of town celebrating the festive season.

While some of us will have the privilege of attending their open houses, the rest of us may not have anything on our plate this weekend.

But fret not if you are yearning for excitement as there are exciting events happening this coming weekend!

Chinese New Year Buffet

Guess it is only appropriate to start with this. On the 9 to 11 February, Hotel Armada Petaling Jaya is inviting you for an unforgettable CNY experience with loved ones!

Guests are encouraged to go full swing with the celebration with Armada’s Buffet Dinner package and Buffet Hi-Tea package.

Prices are only between RM59 – RM148. Reserve your seat now and savour the prosperity of the festive season!

Date: 9 – 11 February

Time: 6:30pm – 10pm, 12pm – 4pm

Location: Utara Restaurant, Hotel Armada Petaling Jaya

Price: RM59 – RM148

Celebration of Chinese New Year: 99 Wonderland Park

Hotel Armada is not the only one ushering in the Lunar New Year.

99 Wonderland Park is joining in on the fun too! From 10 February to 12 February, 99 Wonderland Park is ushering in the Year of the Dragon through a lineup of exhilarating activities.

That includes a rhythmic Dazzling Lion Dance, a Spectacular Fireworks display, and of course an interactive animal show.

Date: 10 February – 12 February

Time: 9am – 1pm

Location: Jalan 9/3a, Pusat Bandar Utara, 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor

Price: RM20- RM 36

KL Collectors Market – CNY Edition

But looking for something more relaxing?

Head over to KL Gateway Mall as KL Collectors Market – CNY Edition is happening! Here, shoppers will be able to get their hands on an array of exciting collectables.

From pop culture toys, to music memorabilia, there is something for everyone!

Date: 10 February – 11 February

Time: 10am – 9pm

Location: KL Gateway Mall, Jalan Kerinchi, Kampung Kerinchi 59200 Kuala Lumpur

Outside The Box CNY Edition

Aside from Buffett and markets, you can also look to kick off your weekend by indulging in some cocktails and a good time at Vice Circa Bar.

Guests are promised a fun time – not only will they be treated to aromatic cocktails but they can also expect some quality performances on the dance floor.

DJ Obadius, Meliha & Biscuit will be the evening’s entertainers.

Date: 9 February

Time: 11pm till late

Location: Plaza Batai, 6 Jalan Batai, Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur

Sip & Paint Night : Colourful Parrot

Speaking of new experiences, Art & Bonding is holding an evening of paint and wine tomorrow at their studio in Sri Hartamas.

All you need to do to join is to bring yourself (and maybe a plus one) there! Tomorrow night is all about relaxing, painting, drinking, and chatting.

The best part? You are not required to have any experience with painting as you will be guided by professionals all the way through.

Date: 9 February

Time: 8pm – 11pm

Location: 22-3, Jalan 25/70A, Desa Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

Price: RM130

