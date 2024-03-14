Fireworks For Raya? Here’s A Quick Guide So Cops Don’t Arrest You

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The festive season is always a fun time, most of us anticipate nightfall, where local neighbourhood decorate their houses with beautiful flashing lights, and of course, fireworks!

A little bit of history, fireworks were actually banned in 1955. Despite its illegal status, people still enjoy participating in them every festive season, where it eventually became legal last February.

The festive seasons are made for us to celebrate together in harmony and indulge in a wonderful experience, so let’s all do our part in keeping each other safe by abiding by the law.

What are the rules?

To ensure everyone’s safety, vendors are only allowed to sell the non-hazardous types of fireworks and firecrackers, and they must obtain a permit from the police.

Vendors can only sell firecrackers during festive season, so if its not for the festivities, it’s totally off-limits!

Sales are limited to 15 days before and after the celebration, and individuals or organizations must adhere to specific conditions and obtain approval from the police chief to use the restricted types.

It is important to note that only licensed sellers are permitted to sell them, as police will act if caught otherwise, despite selling the legalised types of fireworks and firecrackers.

Those found possessing, selling, or using fireworks or firecrackers other than those permitted may face action under Sections 7 and 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 (Act 207). The penalty includes imprisonment for seven years, a fine of RM 10,000, or both. crackers online on any E-Commerce platforms.

What can we play/buy?

Among the allowed 45 types, 36 can be openly sold and used, while the remaining nine have conditional restrictions.

Fireworks that are permitted include:

• Pop-Pop

• Glow of Sunset

• Sunset Bar

• Glories

• Flower Silver Cracking Rain

• Birthday Candle

• Dush 20, 30 (Roman Candle)

• 10 shoots

• 8 shoots (Roman Candle)

• Sun Sparkles

• Colour Run Sparkle (18-inch iron)

• Fountain

• Ice Cream 10 and 15 inches

• 13-inch Conic

• Mini Ice Cream

• Peacock Fountain

• Happinest Fountain

• Ground Boom Flower

• Camellia Flower

• Firework

• Pili Cracker

• Pili Cracker 3 minutes

• Moon (rocket)

• Thunder Clap (rocket)

• Top Gun (UFO)

• Top Gun

• Sky Dragon

• 14-inch iron

• Bee

• Mancis

• Cili Padi

• Party Pooper

• Banana Kecil

• Banana Hujan

These are the permitted types of Happy Boom fireworks allowed for sale.

Etiquette & safety tips

It takes one careless mistake for it to be dangerous, so let’s avoid that at all cost by following these safety tips!

Read the instructions! It may seem like an obvious reminder yet many tend to neglect this. Read and follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer carefully to avoid any future injuries.

It is advised for the public to avoid lighting firecrackers and fireworks past 12, as it will cause disturbance throughout the community.

Firecrackers can be dangerous, especially amongst children. Therefore, it is important to ensure that children are always supervised by adults when handling firecrackers.

Always choose a suitable area when handling fireworks. It is important to a clear, open outdoor area away from buildings, vehicles, and flammable materials.

After the fun is over, don’t forget to dispose the remanence properly! Dispose of used firecrackers by soaking them in water before throwing them away to prevent accidental fires.

We hope you find these tips and guides useful for the upcoming festive season. Fireworks are made to be fun, and if handled carefully, watching and participating in them during the festive season will definitely give you a memorable experience.

