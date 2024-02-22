Fun Things To Do This Weekend From 23 To 25 February 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates..

Ed Sheeran is set to perform this Saturday at Bukit Jalil Stadium. In conjunction with his +-=÷x tour, he will be serenading fans with hits from his renowned music catalogue.

While some of us will have the privilege of watching him perform live, the rest of us may not have been able to purchase the tickets.

Well, fret not as there are other exciting events happening this weekend too! Read on to find out.

Perfumery Workshop

First on our list this week is Candabel Official’s Perfumery Workshop. Happening at Ban Ke Cafe in Happy Mansion, Canadabel is offering you the opportunity to discover the scent of your very own perfume.

From having the chance to explore 30 Korean scents to personalising your own sticker label, you will get to create a perfume just for you!

Participants are only required to pay a fee of RM180.

Date: 24 February

Time: 10am – 12pm, 3pm – 5pm

Location: Happy Mansion, BG-6 Block B Jalan 17/13 Petaling Jaya, 46400 Damansara, Selangor.

Price: RM 180 nett (including complimentary drinks + monthly speciality desserts)

Minimini – An Art Toy Event

Aside from perfumes, art toys are also among this weekend’s highlights.

This is because Mytoyhoard will be hosting a toy exhibition to celebrate over 15+ local prominent toy makers, highlighting their work for the event.

In addition, Mytoyhoard will also be hosting a minimini Art Market this weekend.

Date: Now until 25 February

Time: 12pm – 6pm, 12pm – 8pm

Location: 30-1, Jalan Wan Kadir 4, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

The Sweatbox

Of course, the weekend would not be complete without a party. Well, thanks to Kuna Rooftop, another round of Sweatbox is happening this Saturday!

As such, partygoers will once again get to dance the night away as 2 special guest DJs are expected to show up – in addition to the 3 resident DJs (Meliha, Obadius, and Biscuit).

Date: 24 February

Time: 11pm till late

Location: H-G-07, The Hive, TREC, 435, Jln Tun Razak, Section 90, 50400 Kuala Lumpur.

Price: RM30 (Cover charge after midnight)

Fantasia Across Dreams

If you are in the mood for classical symphonies, you are in luck!

This Saturday, classic legends Mozart & Tchaikovsky’s symphonies will be celebrated at the Dewan Filharmonik in Petronas 2.

Prices are only from RM198 to RM398. Book your seat now and treat yourself to the enchanting melodies of the past.

Date: 24 February

Time: 8:30pm

Location: Petronas Twin Towers, Level Two, Tower Two, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur

Price: RM198 – RM398

Speaker Warrior Showcase

Looking to bring out the speaker in your kids, head over to Cheras Leisure Mall to witness the potential this Sunday.

Johan Speaking Academy will be hosting its Speaker Warrior Showcase, where students from the Academy will be demonstrating their public speaking skills.

Those interested can contact the person in charge here.

Date: 25 February

Time: 10am – 2pm

Location: Jalan Manis 6, Taman Bukit Segar, 56100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

