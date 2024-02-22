Fun Things To Do This Weekend From 23 To 25 February
Five things to do if you are not attending Ed Sheeran’s concert this weekend.
Ed Sheeran is set to perform this Saturday at Bukit Jalil Stadium. In conjunction with his +-=÷x tour, he will be serenading fans with hits from his renowned music catalogue.
While some of us will have the privilege of watching him perform live, the rest of us may not have been able to purchase the tickets.
Well, fret not as there are other exciting events happening this weekend too! Read on to find out.
- Perfumery Workshop
First on our list this week is Candabel Official’s Perfumery Workshop. Happening at Ban Ke Cafe in Happy Mansion, Canadabel is offering you the opportunity to discover the scent of your very own perfume.
From having the chance to explore 30 Korean scents to personalising your own sticker label, you will get to create a perfume just for you!
Participants are only required to pay a fee of RM180.
@candabel.official Your feedback matters! 🌟 We’ve listened and secured a serene corner at Banke Cafe for our upcoming perfumery workshop. This time, it‘s all about creating your signature scent in a tranquil atmosphere. We can’t wait to have you join us to discover your personal scent! 🌿✨ Hurry, secure your spot before slots fill up. Registration link in bio 🔗 #perfumeryworkshop #klworkshop #klperfumeclass #klperfumeryclass #hobbyclass #klhobbyclass #malaysiaperfume #perfumediy ♬ Acoustic guitar chill (no wave sound)(1254171) – KBYS
Date: 24 February
Time: 10am – 12pm, 3pm – 5pm
Location: Happy Mansion, BG-6 Block B Jalan 17/13 Petaling Jaya, 46400 Damansara, Selangor.
Price: RM 180 nett (including complimentary drinks + monthly speciality desserts)
- Minimini – An Art Toy Event
Aside from perfumes, art toys are also among this weekend’s highlights.
This is because Mytoyhoard will be hosting a toy exhibition to celebrate over 15+ local prominent toy makers, highlighting their work for the event.
In addition, Mytoyhoard will also be hosting a minimini Art Market this weekend.
Date: Now until 25 February
Time: 12pm – 6pm, 12pm – 8pm
Location: 30-1, Jalan Wan Kadir 4, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
- The Sweatbox
Of course, the weekend would not be complete without a party. Well, thanks to Kuna Rooftop, another round of Sweatbox is happening this Saturday!
As such, partygoers will once again get to dance the night away as 2 special guest DJs are expected to show up – in addition to the 3 resident DJs (Meliha, Obadius, and Biscuit).
Date: 24 February
Time: 11pm till late
Location: H-G-07, The Hive, TREC, 435, Jln Tun Razak, Section 90, 50400 Kuala Lumpur.
Price: RM30 (Cover charge after midnight)
- Fantasia Across Dreams
If you are in the mood for classical symphonies, you are in luck!
This Saturday, classic legends Mozart & Tchaikovsky’s symphonies will be celebrated at the Dewan Filharmonik in Petronas 2.
Prices are only from RM198 to RM398. Book your seat now and treat yourself to the enchanting melodies of the past.
Date: 24 February
Time: 8:30pm
Location: Petronas Twin Towers, Level Two, Tower Two, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur
Price: RM198 – RM398
- Speaker Warrior Showcase
Looking to bring out the speaker in your kids, head over to Cheras Leisure Mall to witness the potential this Sunday.
Johan Speaking Academy will be hosting its Speaker Warrior Showcase, where students from the Academy will be demonstrating their public speaking skills.
Those interested can contact the person in charge here.
Date: 25 February
Time: 10am – 2pm
Location: Jalan Manis 6, Taman Bukit Segar, 56100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
