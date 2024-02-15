Fun Things To Do This Weekend From 16 To 18 February 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We may be halfway through the Lunar New Year celebration, but that in no way means the fun is almost over! If anything, there is more to look forward to as there are a bunch of exciting happenings this coming weekend.

From a K-pop concert to an orchestra show, this weekend is looking to be one of your most stress-free off days ever!

So, sit back and relax as we walk you through five of the exciting events that are set to take place this weekend.

IVE: Show What I Have Tour

As we previously reported, the Korean girl group IVE will be performing for local fans this coming Saturday.

The concert, which is a part of the group’s first world tour Show What I Have, will take place at Axiata Stadium at 7pm.

Fans are in for a treat as the group will be performing hits off their music catalogue as a celebration of their global journey thus far.

Date: 17 February

Time: 7pm

Location: L2-E-10, Enterprise 4, Technology Park Malaysia, Lebuhraya Bukit Jalil, Bukit Jalil, 57000 Kuala Lumpur

Price: RM368 – RM988

Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra – A Valentine’s Serenade

Seeing how Valentine’s Day was on a weekday, some of us may not have had the opportunity to celebrate the occasion with our partner.

Thus, the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra’s event serves as the perfect opportunity for us to express our love and appreciation to them.

Resident Conductor Gerald Salonga and the orchestra will be serenading audiences with a spellbinding performance of classical love songs.

Date: 17 February

Time: 8:30pm

Location: Petronas Twin Towers, Level Two, Tower Two, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur

Price: RM218 – RM488

Dragon Enchantment by The Curve

Speaking of which, if you have yet to soak in the spirit of Chinese New Year, be sure to head over to The Curve this weekend.

This is because the mall is hosting an array of exciting CNY activities one last time this year.

They include a musical dance performance, a rhythmic beat performance of the 24 Emperor drums, and a mesmerising cultural fan dance.

Date: Now until 18 February

Time: 2:30pm – 3:30pm

Location: 6, Jln PJU 7/3, Mutiara Damansara, 47810 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Price: Free

Curators Market

Curators Lab’s upcoming market is another reason why this weekend is looking to be a memorable one. Shoppers will get to indulge in a feast of shopping delights at the Curators Market!

From rare vintage items to cute accessories, the event promises a good time for shopaholics and vintage lovers alike.

What’s more, the event will also promise mouth-watering delicacies as there will be a variety of food vendors.

Date: 17 & 18 February

Time: 12pm – 9pm

Location: 80, Jalan Sultan, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

The Perfumed Garden: An Odissi Dance Duet

Here is a traditional gem that you should not miss out on!

Dancing partners January Low and Divya Nair are set to again grace audiences with their traditional dancing chops.

Following the success of their last performance Bloom, they will return to enchant audiences with the eternal love story of Krishna and Radha through the Oddisi dance duet.

Date: 16 February – 17 February

Time: 8pm

Location: BoboKL, 65-2, Jalan Bangkung, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur

Price: RM150

6. Saloma Market

Calling all foodies out there! Here is something you will surely like.

Tasty Tongmo is once again inviting you to satisfy your cravings at their Saloma Market.

Be it your love for Sata or their delicious Tongmo, you are invited to devour the delicacies at Giant Kota Damansara this weekend.

Date: 15 February – 18 February

Time: 11am – 11pm

Location: Giant Kota Damansara

